Man found dead at Park City apartment complex

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Park City Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the body was found at Slopeside Village at Park City.

Sotelo said the cause of death or how long the man had been dead before he was found were not yet known. Other details about the man’s identity were not available from law enforcement.

Typically a person’s identity is not released until family has been notified. The cause of death will be determined, typically by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.