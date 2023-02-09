One killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash on 4500 South near 500 West in Murray.

Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Kristin Reardon said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was cooperating with the investigation, and police have not released the victim’s identity.

No cause for the crash has been released, and Reardon said lanes would likely remain closed in the area through 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

