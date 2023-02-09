One killed in Murray auto-pedestrian crash, police locate second car

MURRAY, Utah — One person died following an auto-pedestrian crash on 4500 South near 500 West in Murray.

Murray Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Reardon said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday. The driver was cooperating with the investigation, and police have not released the victim’s identity.

Reardon did say the victim is a middle-aged woman who was alone, in a dimly lit area just west of the crosswalk. She had been in the area earlier in the night.

“Once the investigators got on scene and started looking at the crash they had some witness state there was another vehicle, and debris on scene made them realize there was another vehicle involved,” Reardon added. “The (second driver) may not know what they hit, probably knew they hit something, but in that area you can have wildlife, you could have debris in the road from something else.

Police found the second car later in the afternoon but there was no information on who was driving the car or wether they are accused of any wrongdoing.

Police have not said what caused the crash.