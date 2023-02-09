Update: One killed in Murray auto-pedestrian crash, police locate second car

UPDATE — Murray Police have found the second car they was involved crash, according to KSL’s Shara Park.

This part of the story is still developing and Park will have the latest on the investigation on KSL TV tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

MURRAY, Utah — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash on 4500 South near 500 West in Murray.

Murray Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Reardon said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday. The driver was cooperating with the investigation, and police have not released the victim’s identity.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding a second vehicle that was possibly involved. A news release described that vehicle as a silver Mazda 6 that likely has front-end damage. The driver may not know it hit the pedestrian. Police did not release information on what caused the crash.

If you have any information about the crash, Murray police requests that you call 801-840-4000 and reference case number MR23-4793.