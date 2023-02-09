Close
LOCAL NEWS

Police identify Bountiful man killed in wrong-way I-15 crash

Feb 9, 2023, 11:16 AM
(KSL TV)...
(KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.

The driver of the other vehicle was killed in the crash, even though he was wearing a seat belt, according to troopers. On Wednesday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden identified the driver who was killed as Joseph Cannon, 40, of Bountiful.

A 26-year-old woman driving the wrong-way vehicle was taken to a local hospital in “life-threatening condition and has since been upgraded to serious, non-life-threatening condition,” the UHP said. “Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor with the wrong-way driver.”

Roden said based on the initial investigation, the woman may have been also been going the wrong way on U.S. 89 before entering I-15 from that road.

The freeway remained closed until about 7 a.m. on Feb. 1 as emergency crews responded to the crash and conducted their investigation.

In 2022, there were 24 wrong-way crashes in Utah, with eight of those incidents resulting in 10 deaths, according to the UHP.

Contributing: Josh Ellis

