KSL+: What is Utah doing about its drought?

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been an issue in the state for decades and with the most recent shrinking of the Great Salt Lake, water has become a critical part of the conversation at the State Capitol.

This week, Matt Rascon talks to two experts, with two different views, about how Utah’s leaders are doing, protecting, and preserving this critical resource.

Laura Briefer is the director of the Salt Lake City Department of Utilities. She also serves on the Utah Water Task Force, offering expert advice to lawmakers on legislation impacting water. Zach Frankel is the executive director of the Utah Rivers Council, a nonprofit working to protect Utah’s water.