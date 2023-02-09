Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Woodpeckers stuff 700 pounds of acorns in California home

Feb 9, 2023, 12:12 PM
(Nick Castro via CNN)...
(Nick Castro via CNN)
(Nick Castro via CNN)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — A whopping 700 pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a home in Sonoma County, California.

The culprits? A pair of woodpeckers.

The discovery was made after one of the homeowners found mealworms coming from a bedroom wall.

A pest control technician responded to the home, made a small hole in the wall, and thousands upon thousands of acorns just started spilling out.

At the end of it all, the pile was 20-feet high.

The technician said the acorns were likely collected over the past two to five years.

