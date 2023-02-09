NATIONAL NEWS
Woodpeckers stuff 700 pounds of acorns in California home
Feb 9, 2023, 12:12 PM | Updated: 12:16 pm
(Nick Castro via CNN)
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — A whopping 700 pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a home in Sonoma County, California.
The culprits? A pair of woodpeckers.
The discovery was made after one of the homeowners found mealworms coming from a bedroom wall.
A pest control technician responded to the home, made a small hole in the wall, and thousands upon thousands of acorns just started spilling out.
At the end of it all, the pile was 20-feet high.
The technician said the acorns were likely collected over the past two to five years.
