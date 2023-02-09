Memorable and affordable Valentine’s Day ideas

SALT LAKE CITY — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and despite high inflation, Forbes Advisor says people are still planning on spending money for the special occasion.

According to their survey, 59% say they will fork out the cash for a date or a gift. At the same time, 60% said inflation is impacting their ability to pay for those dates or gifts.

In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua has some ideas to make Valentine’s Day extra memorable without spending a lot of cash.

Sometimes it’s the small gestures that matter more than the big gifts.

Here are some affordable options you and your significant other can try this year.

Scrapbook together. If you’re not into crafts, you can still make this a fun activity. Include mementos from your relationship – old photos, ticket stubs of concerts or games you attended together. Put them in a book you can treasure together!

How about a road trip? With a sense of adventure and a full tank of gas, it’s a fun and exciting way to get out and explore new places.

You could also have dinner and smores in front of a bonfire with your sweetheart. Cap it off with some hot chocolate.

If you’d rather stay indoors where it’s warm, head to the mall for a competitive scavenger hunt.

Use your phone to take pictures of the items on your list — anything from books, board games, to general items like something soft or the color red.

Go ice skating at the Gallivan Center. It’s a fun way to bond with that special someone. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-12 and $3 for children ages 3 and under.

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: noon to midnight

Sundays: noon to 7 p.m.

Presidents Day: noon to 9 p.m.

Spending time together outdoors can be just as special.

A fun outdoor activity is snowshoeing.

If you don’t own a pair, you can rent snowshoes and poles, and there are a ton of trails to choose from.

You could also spend time together admiring the stars. Pull out a telescope, get cozy and you’re set.

Put on your dancing shoes — but if you don’t want to get all dressed up and go out, learn a dance routine at home. There are free videos on YouTube.

Another stay-at-home activity is playing board games. If you’re both competitive, play for prizes.

Show your love through song. Try karaoke at home. Serenade your special someone or sing a duet together.

Whatever you choose to do, you can make the day memorable without emptying your wallet.