CRIME

5 arrested in Salt Lake City during special operation

Feb 9, 2023, 5:45 PM
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Five people were arrested in Salt Lake City Tuesday for drug possession.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers retrieved 10.9 grams of methamphetamine, 139 fentanyl tablets, 14.7 grams of heroin, four grams of cocaine and $100 in cash.

“Bike officers focused their efforts in three areas including North Temple between 800 West and 2000 West (Pioneer Patrol Division), 600 South near 200 West (Central Patrol Division), and 2100 South to 1300 South between State Street and West Temple (Liberty Patrol Division),” the release stated.

Case #1

Officers caught a 39-year-old man, identified as Kelvin Ramirez, making a drug transaction with another person near 900 West and 230 North.

At 9:20 a.m., he was found to be in obsession of 100 suspected fentanyl pills, heroin and cocaine.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on three charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance.

Case #2

At 10:35 a.m., Zerina Besic, 29, was stopped in a vehicle with no license plates near 176 West and 600 South.

Besic, who police said lied about her identity, had outstanding warrants for her arrest, so she was also booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Case #3

Duval Hernandez-Avila, 39, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. after officers spotted him selling drugs to another person near 950 West and Folsom Avenue.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail after he was found with approximately 20 suspected fentanyl pills.

Case #4

At 11:50 a.m., officers watched 60-year-old Gabriel Schiavone sell drugs to another person in the area of 900 West and North Temple Street.

Police said he was stopped and found to be in possession of six individually packaged bags of methamphetamine.

Schiavone was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance.

Case #5

Jose Nunez-Marcano, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. after officers saw him near 1537 South and Main Street.

At the time of his arrest, the 43-year-old was found with several small bags of individually wrapped heroin.

He now faces one count of possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice, as well as those outstanding warrants.

“In addition to the five arrests, SLCPD patrol officers arrested approximately eight other people on drug-related charges on Tuesday separate to the operation. Additional arrests may become known to the department as reports from the graveyard shift are completed,” the release stated.

