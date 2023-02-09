Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

10 former NFL players sue league’s disability program

Feb 9, 2023, 3:35 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football gam...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Phoenix. (Tyler Kaufman/AP Images for the NFL)
(Tyler Kaufman/AP Images for the NFL)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — A group of former NFL players is suing the league’s disability benefit program, commissioner Roger Goodell and the disability board, accusing them of routinely denying disability claims.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in the District Court for the District of Maryland, 10 players — including two-time Pro Bowl running back Willis McGahee and Super Bowl XLII champion Jason Alford — said they were “seeking redress for the wrongful denial of benefits, the denial of statutorily mandated full and fair review of benefits denials, violations of plan terms or governing regulations, and breaches of fiduciary duty.”

The lawsuit alleges the accused parties acted in “an overly aggressive and disturbing pattern of erroneous and arbitrary benefits denials, bad faith contract misinterpretations, and other unscrupulous tactics” when it came to withholding disability benefits and a lack of thoroughness when reviewing medical records.

It alleged the board “members have engaged in repeated and substantial derelictions of their responsibilities, have repeatedly refused to pay contractually mandated benefits, and have statistically proven conflicts.”

The lawsuit alleges the league’s disability benefit program, commissioner Goodell and the disability board found ways “to limit the payment of benefits to the very Players whom the Plan was designed to help” and that players were “forced to navigate a byzantine process in order to attempt to obtain those benefits, only to be met with denial.”

It accuses the disability board of not hiring neutral physicians to carry out assessments of players’ injuries, saying these were “biased.”

The lawsuit alleges a correlation between the amount of money paid to physicians and the likelihood a player’s claim would be denied.

In the period between March 31, 2019, and April 1, 2020, 4.5% of players were found to be totally and permanently disabled by physicians paid more than $210,000, said the lawsuit.

Conversely, in the same period, 30% were found to be disabled by physicians paid $54,000-$60,000.

‘Head, neck, and lumbar spine impairments’

Eric Smith, who played for the New York Jets until 2012, suffered 13 documented traumatic brain injuries. He was denied line of duty (LOD) benefits in 2013 and his appeal was denied a year later, according to the lawsuit.

He reapplied for LOD benefits in 2015 after being seen by a physician who was paid $34,268 and had found 20 LOD impairments among players.

After Smith was awarded benefits, according to the lawsuit, the physician’s compensation from the board fell sharply the next year to $16,711.

When Smith applied for permanent and neurocognitive disability in 2018, he was repeatedly denied by physicians — some paid over $1 million — despite his “head, neck, and lumbar spine impairments” and “marked decreased shoulder range of motion, rotator cuff weakness, and moderate to severe shoulder arthritis,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that when the plan and the board reviewed a players disability claim, they chose to only use the case summaries prepared by the plan’s law firm, the Groom Law Group, rather than the full medical records, which goes against federal law.

CNN has reached out to the NFL Players Association and the Groom Law Group for comment.

“The disability plan, which is established by the NFL-NFLPA as part of the CBA, includes an uncapped financial commitment to provide benefits for any retired player that meets the eligibility requirements set by the parties,” an NFL spokesperson said in response to CNN’s request for comment.

“These eligibility requirements and administrative procedures were developed after consultation with occupational, mental and physical health experts. The plan annually provides more than $330 million to deserving players and their families.

“The NFL-NFLPA disability plan is fair and administered by a professional staff overseen by a board comprised of an equal number of appointees of the NFL Players Association and the league, which includes retired players.

“This board reviews the activities of the office and operation of the benefit program, including every contested application for benefits to ensure that retired players who are entitled to disability benefits receive them as intended.”

Before the lawsuit was filed, Goodell was asked during his pre-Super Bowl news conference about the denial of benefits for some players.

He said that he believes the “benefits are extraordinary for our players, but as you know, it’s a defined benefit plan also.”

“A defined benefit plan operates under governmental law and we have to obviously have a system to be able to identify who qualifies for those benefits and who doesn’t qualify for those benefits, and that’s done with union and management.

“And the facts are that’s done independently with doctors, who make a determination of whether the benefit and an individual qualifies under that program. So you don’t want people to benefit from it that don’t qualify for it, because it takes away from people who do qualify for it.

“You’re always going to have people who may think they qualify for it. Doctors disagree, the joint board disagrees, that’s a way the system works. But I would tell you, the benefits in the NFL are off the charts.”

The lawsuit seeks to be given class action status, the removal of the six members of the board — for “their repeated and substantial breaches of the fiduciary duty of loyalty to the Plan” — and an unspecified amount of money as compensation.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Burt Bacharach...
Associated Press

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.
16 hours ago
(Nick Castro via CNN)...
Madison Swenson

Woodpeckers stuff 700 pounds of acorns in California home

A whopping 700 pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a home in Sonoma County, California. 
16 hours ago
Chick-fil-A's cauliflower sandwich goes on sale Feb. 13. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A, Inc. via CNN)...
Jordan Valinsky

Chick-fil-A’s newest sandwich has no chicken in it

Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich ditches chicken for ... cauliflower.
16 hours ago
Airplanes from Delta, United and JetBlue populate the taxiway at Laguardia AIrport on November 10, ...
David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer

Pilot shortage puts pressure on airline operations

A shortage of pilots is limiting the number of flights that airlines can operate, which can cause problems during peak travel periods.
16 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) holds up a poster of a Twitt...
Farnoush Amiri and Barbara Ortutay

Ex-Twitter execs deny pressure to block Hunter Biden story

Former Twitter executives conceded to Congress that they made a mistake by blocking a story about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election.
2 days ago
A general view of atmosphere the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen"at the El Capit...
Alli Rosenbloom

Disney announces more ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ sequels are in the works

Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday during the company's earnings call that there are plans for additional sequels to both hit franchises in the works.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
10 former NFL players sue league’s disability program