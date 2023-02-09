LOCAL NEWS
Nearby trooper saves dog pinned under car after rollover crash
Feb 9, 2023, 4:43 PM
(Utah Highway Patrol/Facebook)
SALT LAKE CITY — A dog named “Sarge” was reunited with a Utah Highway Patrol trooper Thursday after the animal was rescued from underneath a car.
According to a Facebook post from the Utah Highway Patrol, Sarge was pinned halfway underneath a truck following a rollover crash last week. “Trooper F” was close by and was the first to arrive on scene.
UHP said Trooper F took out his tire jack, elevated the car, and pulled Sarge out from underneath it. Some troopers then coordinated to get Sarge to the vet hospital.
“Today, Sarge and his family visited the troopers and are happy to report a full recovery!” the post stated.
Details about when, where and how the crash occurred were not immediately available.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Utah boy dies after falling off school slide (pageviews: 35410)
- West Jordan mother in the ICU after being hit by snowmobile while tubing (pageviews: 10394)
- Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store (pageviews: 8777)
- Chilling search history on Enoch father's phone: 'Can neighbors hear gunshots?' (pageviews: 6363)
- Instagram - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 3678)
- Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 3218)