Nearby trooper saves dog pinned under car after rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A dog named “Sarge” was reunited with a Utah Highway Patrol trooper Thursday after the animal was rescued from underneath a car.

According to a Facebook post from the Utah Highway Patrol, Sarge was pinned halfway underneath a truck following a rollover crash last week. “Trooper F” was close by and was the first to arrive on scene.

UHP said Trooper F took out his tire jack, elevated the car, and pulled Sarge out from underneath it. Some troopers then coordinated to get Sarge to the vet hospital.

“Today, Sarge and his family visited the troopers and are happy to report a full recovery!” the post stated.

Details about when, where and how the crash occurred were not immediately available.