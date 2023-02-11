Utah’s outdoor recreation industry featured at state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation along with local outdoor organizations and brands set up at the Capitol Friday. It was part of Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill.

Leaders, entrepreneurs, and outdoors enthusiasts alike gathered to take in the possibilities that the great outdoors offer Utahns.

The outdoors are an economic engine that brings in $6.1 billion to the state.

Derek Tillotson founded Haven Tents here in Utah. He said his home state was the perfect place to launch his outdoor brand that he believes takes hammocks to the next level.

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! The Utah Division of Outdoor Rec + lots of local outdoor organizations/brands are at the Capitol right now sharing their love for the outdoors. Public is invited to learn more about the impact of outdoor rec in #Utah @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/pwVjcy2tlt — Karah Brackin (@KB_ON_TV) February 10, 2023

“All of our product testing was done in Little Cottonwood Canyon in the Wasatch Mountains,” Tillotson said.

Outdoor recreation is popular for Utah residents and it’s a draw for people from other states.

Cal Taylor, Executive Director of the Utah Snowmobile Association, said he has seen the economic impact firsthand.

“The economic impact is huge. We did ours a few years ago, and we found about $200 million a year is spent in snowmobiling related activities,” Taylor said.

The outdoor playground is even helping out rural communities.

“We’re up there buying gas up there. We’re buying parts from local stores,” Taylor said.

Senate President Stuart Adams said the legislature is considering measures that largely focus on funding and outdoor recreational accessibility.

“The biggest problem we have is making sure infrastructure is there. So people have that opportunity. We’re going to continue to develop that infrastructure to make sure our recreation facilities stay in great shape,” Adams said.

He expects the impact of outdoor recreation to surpass $6.1 billion this year.