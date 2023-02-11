Two Salt Lake City K-9s to help with security at Super Bowl LVII

SALT LAKE CITY — Two K-9 officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department will be assisting with security at this year’s Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to a press release from SLCPD, the animals are part of an “elite group of explosive detection K-9 assets from across the country.” The two involved are: K-9 Pongo, partner to Officer Thad Hansen, and K-9 Lux, partner to Officer John Lynn.

“Officers Hansen and Lynn, along with Pongo and Lux, have undergone extensive training in preparation for this event,” the release stated.

We are honored to highlight two of our K-9 teams in Phoenix, AZ as part of an elite group of explosive detection K-9 assets selected from across the country to help protect #SuperBowlLVII Press release:https://t.co/5vKCxsJN1S#SaltLakeCity #SLCPD #SLC pic.twitter.com/saJIgc3ac5 — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) February 10, 2023

“This is the first time a K-9 team from the Salt Lake City Police Department has been selected to work the Super Bowl,” Lynn said. “Because our training is so rigorous, it is very rewarding to put our dogs to work for such an iconic and worldwide event.”

“This is very important work,” Hansen said. “It’s also a great experience for our dogs. We’ve been working long days and at several different venues and spaces. Being in different environments makes our dogs more valuable to our department and community.”

According to the release, Officers Lynn and Hansen have more than 32 years of combined law enforcement experience and more than four years working as K-9 handlers. The two teams are currently assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division K-9 Squad.

“In preparation for Sunday’s game, the primary responsibility for Officer Lynn and Hansen will be to help ensure all the buildings are secure,” the release stated.