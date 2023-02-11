Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ROAD TO ZERO

Traffic laws in Cottonwood canyons frustrate drivers

Feb 10, 2023, 7:03 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm
Ladd Egan's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a winter full of snowstorms and powder days, but also a season of traffic headaches for drivers in the Cottonwood canyons.

Some of the frustrations have focused on Utah’s traction law, which requires that during winter driving conditions vehicles have appropriate traction devices.

Four-wheel or all-wheel drive vehicles must also have mud and snow tires or chains. Two-wheel drive vehicles must have snow tires (3PMSF) or chains.

On Monday, Sean Zahm went to social media to share his concerns about the lack of enforcement of the traction law in Little Cottonwood Canyon.


“Not a single tire checked,” he said in his Instagram post. “I’m going to be up here all day and stuck because someone’s going to slide off.”

In an interview with KSL, Zahm, a professional snowboard instructor, said it just takes one vehicle to cause a traffic nightmare or a danger for everyone else.

“Many people who have the wrong vehicles and everything, they don’t know that they can’t just pull to the side of the road and put their hazards on,” he said.

Zahm wondered why he went through the pre-inspection process to receive a sticker from the Utah Department of Transportation to show that his vehicle has the proper traction devices for the canyons.

“There needs to be enforcement,” he said. “I mean, if we’re lining up outside the canyon for hours, maybe they can check tires while we’re waiting.”

A spokesperson for Unified Police Department, which patrols the canyons, said they understand the problems caused by ill-prepared vehicles traveling in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons during snowstorms.

“We absolutely share your frustration,” said Sgt. Melody Cutler.

However, Cutler said it’s not realistic and that the agency does not have the staffing to check each vehicle.

“Three to five minutes per vehicle,” Cutler said. “So the traffic that that would cause is going to be much more significant than the one with people just traveling up the canyon.”

But enforcement of the traction law is happening in the form of tickets.

“If there’s a slide-off and you are in violation of a traction [law], you are getting a citation—no question asked,” Cutler said.

Both sides said another issue is that the traction law only goes into effect for current winter conditions not predicted storms.

“Like today, you can drive any vehicle you want up this canyon and it’s not a problem,” Cutler said on Friday, which had sunny weather. “Even if there’s a forecast that in two hours from now we’re going to have a giant snowstorm. So you go up the canyon with your two-wheel drive vehicle and bald tires and it starts to snow.”

Cutler said not to assume that your SUV is four-wheel, or all-wheel drive. She said the issue is further complicated by visitors with rental cars or people using rideshare to get to the ski resorts.

“If you are visiting from out-of-town and renting a vehicle, check with the rental company to verify that your vehicle is equipped with four-wheel drive (4WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) and the correct tires,” said UDOT’s website.

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Road to Zero

Railroad crossing safety...
Katija Stjepovic

Bill to make Utah railroad crossings safer advances in House

As the beehive state continues to grow, more people are commuting, whether by car, train, or foot, we have seen more collisions on Utah's railroads.
5 days ago
Elk herd near Parleys Canyon...
Jed Boal

3 elk die after herd wanders onto roads near Parleys Canyon

A large herd of elk continues to keep motorists and state troopers on high alert near the mouth of Parleys Canyon.
10 days ago
...
Karah Brackin

Troopers advise caution after rough start to the year on Utah’s roads

UHP says it's seeing an uptick in wrong-way driving after one person was killed in Salt Lake County Wednesday morning. KSL TV is also learning more about the man who died in an auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday.
12 days ago
UDOT Davis Co. detours...
Katija Stjepovic and Cary J. Schwanitz

Northern Utah construction projects could slow weekend plans

The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville for the second straight weekend.
17 days ago
...
Tamara Vaifanua

SLC Police conduct crosswalk safety enforcement after several auto-pedestrian crashes

Salt Lake City police conducted a crosswalk safety enforcement Thursday morning. It comes as at least half a dozen people have been hit by cars — and a 31-year-old man lost his life this past week.
25 days ago
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Madison Swenson

Utah troopers stop more than 3,500 vehicles for speeding in first 2 weeks of 2023

UHP said troopers stopped more than 10,000 vehicles in the state during the first two weeks of the new year, with 3,567 of those being for speeding violations.
25 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Traffic laws in Cottonwood canyons frustrate drivers