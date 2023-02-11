Utah teen dies after falling approximately 30 feet

MOAB, Utah — A 17-year-old girl has died after falling about 30 feet while hiking in Moab.

The fatal fall occurred on the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon area at approximately 4:10 p.m. Friday.

Asst. Police Chief Lex Bell with the Moab Police Department said the teen was hiking with a small group of other teenagers when the incident occurred.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

“She was in a very technical, steep cliffy area, and search and rescue and fire personnel had to utilize harnesses, ropes and rappelling equipment to get to the location where she was,” Bell said.

“It took us a couple of hours for us to recover her body and bring her back down to the roadway,” he added.

Bell said the victim was a senior at Grand County High School. She was identified in a Facebook post from the school as Zoe McKinney.

“The school community is grieving with Zoe’s family and will provide love and support in any way we can, including having therapists available at school on Monday,” the post stated.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation.