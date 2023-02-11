Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Utah teen dies after falling approximately 30 feet

Feb 10, 2023, 7:56 PM | Updated: 10:01 pm
emergency lights...
FILE (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MOAB, Utah — A 17-year-old girl has died after falling about 30 feet while hiking in Moab.

The fatal fall occurred on the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon area at approximately 4:10 p.m. Friday.

Asst. Police Chief Lex Bell with the Moab Police Department said the teen was hiking with a small group of other teenagers when the incident occurred.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

“She was in a very technical, steep cliffy area, and search and rescue and fire personnel had to utilize harnesses, ropes and rappelling equipment to get to the location where she was,” Bell said.

“It took us a couple of hours for us to recover her body and bring her back down to the roadway,” he added.

Bell said the victim was a senior at Grand County High School. She was identified in a Facebook post from the school as Zoe McKinney.

“The school community is grieving with Zoe’s family and will provide love and support in any way we can, including having therapists available at school on Monday,” the post stated.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Michael Houck

Wrong way driver causes double fatal crash on I-15, police say

A wrong-way driver closed down Interstate 15 outside of Leeds, Utah Sunday morning.
20 hours ago
Police on the scene of the fatal crash on 4700 S Washington Blvd. (KSL-TV's Jack Grim)...
Michael Houck

South Ogden Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

South Ogden officials said they closed southbound traffic on 4700 S. Washington Blvd due to a fatal crash Saturday evening.
2 days ago
Dixie Edgar, 44, who was killed after being hit by two cars in Murray. (KSL-TV's Mark Less)...
Alex Cabrero

Family remembers sister killed in hit-and-run accident

A Utah family remembers a sister that was killed in a hit-and-run that they recently reconnected with.
2 days ago
The Olympic flame (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)...
Brooke Williams

Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says

A woman set herself on fire in downtown SLC, and police are investigating.
2 days ago
Cars lined up in Cottonwood canyon...
Ladd Egan

Traffic laws in Cottonwood canyons frustrate drivers

It’s been a winter full of snowstorms and powder days, but also a season of traffic headaches for drivers in the Cottonwood canyons.
3 days ago
FILE...
Josh Ellis, Cary J. Schwanitz, Shara Park

One killed in Murray auto-pedestrian crash, police locate second car

One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash on 4500 South near 500 West in Murray.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Utah teen dies after falling approximately 30 feet