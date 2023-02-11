Man arrested for stealing $28k worth of copper wire from Union Pacific Railroad

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested in Cisco, Utah, after deputies say he stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire from Union Pacific Railroad.

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office were called out Thursday on a report of a suspicious vehicle next to the railroad tracks.

When officers arrived on scene, they came in contact with a man named Jason Clay Pogue.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Mr. Pogue was in possession of approximately $28,000 worth of stolen copper wire, belonging to Union Pacific Railroad,” read a press release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Between the downtime and the cost to repair, deputies say the damage totaled $63,000.

Pogue has since been booked into the Grand County Jail for investigation of felony theft and criminal mischief.