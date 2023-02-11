Close
POLITICS

Child sex doll prohibition bill passes Senate, heads to governor’s desk

Feb 10, 2023, 8:29 PM
$400 million set aside for tax cut...
FILE: Snow piles up at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)
(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah bill banning the possession, distribution or purchase of sex dolls made to look like children is awaiting the governor’s signature, after it was passed unanimously by the Senate on Friday.

HB108, sponsored by Rep. Matthew Gwynn, R-Farr West, sailed through both chambers of the Legislature without a single lawmaker opposing it. Gwynn, who also serves as the Roy police chief, said child sex dolls have been found in several child pornography investigations recently.

During a committee debate last month, Nate Mutter, co-chairman of the Utah Law Enforcement Legislative Committee, said there is a “high correlation” between possession of the dolls and instances of child pornography and abuse.

The bill defines a child sex doll as “an anatomically correct doll, mannequin, or robot, with the features of, or with features that resemble those of a minor,” that is intended for use in sexual acts. It would not include dolls used for training for medical professionals or emergency medical responders.

HB108 would make possession of a child sex doll a class A misdemeanor, with a mandatory fine of at least $2,500, and would make distribution of a child sex doll a third-degree felony with a mandatory fine of at least $10,000.

