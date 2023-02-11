Close
Utah Jazz public address announcer to call second All-Star Game in SLC

Feb 10, 2023, 10:10 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
Alex Cabrero KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — The first thing you might notice is his voice — that deep, booming voice that just commands attention.

Utah Jazz fans will recognize that voice. Dan Roberts has been the team’s public address announcer since the Jazz moved to Utah from New Orleans.

“I’m in my 44th season with basketball here,” Roberts said. “That’s a lot of basketball.”

He is currently the longest tenured PA announcer in the NBA.

Next week, Roberts will call his second All-Star Game. He called his first one when Salt Lake City hosted the All-Star Game in 1993.

“The end result for the city and its recognition of having that here is kind of cool,” he said.

Salt Lake City sure has changed a lot since then. So has the game of basketball.

“In ‘93, the game was competitive. It was East versus West,” Roberts said. “This is not competitive. All they’re doing is showing off and taking long shots.”

Roberts is excited to call another All-Star Game. He just wishes the competition was tough and hard-fought like back when Malone and Stockton faced off against Jordan and Ewing.

“It’s still kind of cool to be part of it,” Roberts said. “It’s going to be interesting to see all that. I’m honored to do it.”

You can tell he gets nostalgic about the good old days. His eyes lit up when we talked about how the arena will be called the Delta Center again this summer.

“When we went to Energy Solutions Arena, I screwed up and said Delta Center eight or nine times before I finally had to write it down to remind myself,” he said with a laugh.

When we asked him what the arena is called now, he took a second.

“Uhh, Vivint Arena,” Roberts said with another laugh. “You made me think.”

Going back to being called the Delta Center is almost like a return to the past. Just like calling another All-Star Game. And maybe one day, another Finals.

“That would be an ultimate for me,” Roberts said. “If I could get a ring, that would be cool.”

For more of KSL TV’s coverage on NBA All-Star events, click here.

