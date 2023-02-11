Close
LOCAL NEWS

Revealing 911 recordings, lethality assessment in Enoch murders released

Feb 11, 2023, 10:40 AM | Updated: 11:42 am
Brittany Tait's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

ENOCH, Utah — The Enoch City Manager, Rob Dotson, shared numerous 911 calls and radio recordings from the day of Jan. 4, 2023 when Michael Haight murdered his wife, mother-in-law, and the couple’s five children before turning the gun on himself.

One caller contacted police after Tausha Haight didn’t show up for her 9 a.m. appointment on Jan. 4.

“I’m a little bit concerned because we had an appointment scheduled that she missed.  And she doesn’t ever miss appointments.  Is there anyway I can request a well check at her home?”

The woman, who asked to remain annonymous to the dispatch officer, continued.  “I know she was concerned for her safety.  And I just want to make sure she’s okay.  I can’t get her by phone or email.”

The caller shared insight into the the couple’s possible cause for separation.

“He has been violent in the past. I actually believe Tausha came and spoke to the police department a few weeks ago, because the divorce was upcoming, because she didn’t really trust Michael. I know they have guns in the house. She thought they were safe; locked up. I kept encouraging her to turn those firearms in to your department. Michael has anger issues. I know there has been violence more with the kids, and with her too… but that has not been reported.”

The Enoch City Chief Administrative Officer released the Lethality Assessment that was given to Tausha Haight after their daughter made claims of abuse against her father, Michael Haight.

When asked if Tausha thought Michael would kill her or her children, she answered no to that and most of all the other questions on that domestic violence assessment.

In a report from 2020, when interviewed by police, Michael admitted to losing his temper and yelling at his children. However, he denied repeatedly grabbing his daughter around the neck in an assaultive manner.

Officials from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office shared audio from a missing person’s report where Michael Haight’s brother in law reported him missing on January 4th.

“This morning, when they went to his offices – they found a check on his secretary’s desk that she wasn’t expecting.  Michael has really been struggling with the divorce.  His wife served him with divorce papers about two weeks ago.  Also, this morning there were confidential documents spread all over Michael’s desk, which is out of the ordinary for him.  He never showed up for any of his work appointments.”

After a handful of well check requests, police officers drove to the home in Iron County.

In the radio traffic recordings, you can hear a responding officer say, “there are two deceased bodies on the bed… going to clear the home now.  Sounds like there are no survivors.”

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
  • Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.

There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, for moving, for a variety of things, counseling that help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and the relationship they’re in.

