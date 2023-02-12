Utah business owner charged for involvement in drug trafficking ring

SALT LAKE CITY — Twelve individuals are facing drug trafficking charges for their involvement in a decade-long drug trafficking operation Friday.

According to the U.S . Attroney’s Office for the District of Utah, a federal judge ordered the detention of the alleged drug trafficking ring leader, 40-year-old Jaafar Altalibi of Salt Lake County.

“The judge wrote that the decision to detain Jaafar Altalibi was based in part on ‘the significant role defendant played in distributing highly toxic substances throughout the community for approximately a decade…'” according to the news release.

According to court documents, Altalibi is facing conspiracy to distribute synthetic drugs, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and multiple counts of attempted possession of a synthetic drug with intent to distribute and possession of a synthetic drug with intent to distribute.

The other defendants are facing similar charges; they are:

Mountazar Altalibi, 34, Salt Lake County;

Haydar Altalibi, 43, Salt Lake County;

David Lovato, 42, Salt Lake County;

Allen Jervis, 54, Salt Lake County;

Hannah Taylor, 26, Salt Lake County;

Samantha Barber, 39, Salt Lake County;

Roble Abdinoor, 42, Seattle, Washington;

Faris Musa, 30, Salt Lake County;

Hussein Alsalemi, 39, Salt Lake County;

Khadim Musa, 31, Salt Lake County;

Martinus De Koning, a foreign national.

The two Utah businesses facing federal charges are Smokers Haven J, LLC, and Lake City Auto Sales, LLC, according to the news release.

Court documents did not specify the drug trafficking ring but said the ring began no later than Nov. 2011 and continued operation until Aug. 17, 2022.

