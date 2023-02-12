ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
South Ogden Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle
Feb 11, 2023, 8:01 PM
(KSL-TV's Jack Grim)
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden officials said they closed southbound traffic on 4700 S. Washington Blvd due to a fatal crash Saturday evening.
According to the city’s Facebook page, they are asking travelers to avoid the area until police clear the scene.
This story will be updated with more information when provided to KSLTV.
