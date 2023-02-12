Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Washington County man booked for sexual abuse of a child, voyeurism charges

Feb 11, 2023, 9:43 PM
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)
(Ravell Call/Deseret News)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A Washington City man was arrested after allegations of sexually assaulting a minor and making comments of copying the murder-suicide in Enoch, Utah.

Thomas Jared Weaver, 49, was booked into the Washington County Jail on Saturday for voyeurism and three charges of sexual abuse of a child, according to the affidavit.

On Friday, the Washington City Police Department received a report of sexual abuse of a teenage girl that happened two years ago when she was in the care of Weaver.

The victim told police that Weaver would purchase revealing clothing for the victim to wear and ask her to wear them around him, according to the affidavit.

She stated that Weaver’s actions escalated where he would walk in on the victim while in the shower and make sexual remarks about her.

According to the affidavit, Weaver touched the victim inappropriately on “multiple occasions” and would sleep in the same bed as the victim when she stayed at his home.

After police contacted Weaver about these allegations, officers would receive reports that Weaver was suicidal and could harm others.

“Specifically, those who are familiar with (Weaver) state that he expressed that he was not sure he would be able to make it through the night and that if he did, he would be returning home with a firearm,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit mentions that Weaver “had remarked on the Enoch, Utah family annihilator incident as something that he could understand and that he pondered the idea of taking his family to a better place.”

Washington City PD officers reported that Weaver attempted to contact the victim at their headquarters as they were being interviewed. One officer said that Weaver was “irate and yelling” at people who were with him while at the station.

According to the affidavit, when confronted about the allegations against him, Weaver “expressed at first that he did wish to contradict the statements made by the victim.” However, he would retract this sentiment and ask for an attorney.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

The scene of a shooting is surrounded in crime scene tape....
Brooke Williams

UPDATE: Teen dead, suspect at large, another injured after shootings Saturday in SLC

A teen is dead, and the 14-year-old suspect accused of firing the deadly shot is at large.
20 hours ago
handcuffs...
Cassidy Wixom

Southern Utah man sentenced to 5 years for sexual abuse, grooming of teen

A former FLDS man from Washington County was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison with 15 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to grooming and sexually abusing a teenage girl,
2 days ago
US courthouse sign...
Michael Houck

Utah business owner charged for involvement in drug trafficking ring

Ten Utahns are facing drug trafficking charges for their involvement in a decade-long drug trafficking operation.
2 days ago
A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday resulted in the seizure of meth, he...
Pat Reavy

80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills.
2 days ago
A plaque marks the gravesite of Emmett Till at Burr Oak Cemetery May 4, 2005 in Aslip, Illinois. (S...
Associated Press

Lawsuit seeks white woman’s arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping

A relative of Emmett Till is suing to try to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to the Black teenager's brutal lynching.
2 days ago
FILE (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

Teen shoots self in toe, then friend fires at clerk in mistaken retaliation, police say

The boys initially believed the store clerk had shot one of the boys, prompting his friend to shoot at the clerk, according to police. They discovered later, however, that the boy had actually shot himself.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Washington County man booked for sexual abuse of a child, voyeurism charges