Washington County man booked for sexual abuse of a child, voyeurism charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A Washington City man was arrested after allegations of sexually assaulting a minor and making comments of copying the murder-suicide in Enoch, Utah.

Thomas Jared Weaver, 49, was booked into the Washington County Jail on Saturday for voyeurism and three charges of sexual abuse of a child, according to the affidavit.

On Friday, the Washington City Police Department received a report of sexual abuse of a teenage girl that happened two years ago when she was in the care of Weaver.

The victim told police that Weaver would purchase revealing clothing for the victim to wear and ask her to wear them around him, according to the affidavit.

She stated that Weaver’s actions escalated where he would walk in on the victim while in the shower and make sexual remarks about her.

According to the affidavit, Weaver touched the victim inappropriately on “multiple occasions” and would sleep in the same bed as the victim when she stayed at his home.

After police contacted Weaver about these allegations, officers would receive reports that Weaver was suicidal and could harm others.

“Specifically, those who are familiar with (Weaver) state that he expressed that he was not sure he would be able to make it through the night and that if he did, he would be returning home with a firearm,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit mentions that Weaver “had remarked on the Enoch, Utah family annihilator incident as something that he could understand and that he pondered the idea of taking his family to a better place.”

Washington City PD officers reported that Weaver attempted to contact the victim at their headquarters as they were being interviewed. One officer said that Weaver was “irate and yelling” at people who were with him while at the station.

According to the affidavit, when confronted about the allegations against him, Weaver “expressed at first that he did wish to contradict the statements made by the victim.” However, he would retract this sentiment and ask for an attorney.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

