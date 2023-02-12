Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

Death toll climbs to 33,000 people in Turkey-Syria earthquake

Feb 12, 2023, 12:45 PM | Updated: 1:05 pm
Search and rescue efforts continue on collapsed buildings after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes i...
Search and rescue efforts continue on collapsed buildings after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in Kahramanmaras, Turkiye on February 12, 2023. Citizens continued to wait around the debris. Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — More than 33,000 people have died across Turkey and Syria since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday, as hopes of rescuing more survivors dwindle amid freezing conditions.

The latest figures show that 33,181 have died across both countries.

The death toll in Turkey has climbed to 29,605, Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM said Sunday.

In Syria, the total number of deaths stands at 3,576, including 2,168 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the “White Helmets” civil defense group, and 1,408 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media citing the health ministry on Saturday.

The White Helmets, who announced the end of their search and rescue operations on Friday, told CNN on Saturday that the total number of dead was expected to rise much higher.

On Sunday, a 10-year-old girl named Cudi was rescued after spending 147 hours trapped under rubble in southern Turkey’s Hatay province.

On 11 February 2023 search and rescue crews worked round the clock to dig out earthquake survivors in Antakya, Hatay, following two large tremors that caused thousands of buildings to collapse along with extensive damage in Turkey and Syria. (Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the same region, a 35-year-old survivor identified as Mustafa Sarıgül was freed from the ruins of a six-story apartment building after 149 hours.

However, reports of these incredible rescues have slowed as the hours tick by since the quake.

Concerns over security have also hampered some international search efforts.

German rescue operations in Turkey, which were halted on Saturday due to security concerns, “in general” remain suspended for these reasons, the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) told CNN on Sunday.

Israeli search-and-rescue group United Hatzalah also announced Sunday that it was leaving Turkey after six days on the ground due to a “significant security threat.”

United Hatzalah chief executive Eli Pollack and vice president of operations Dov Maisel said in a statement they had “received intelligence of a concrete and immediate threat on the Israeli delegation and we have to put the security of our personnel first.”

“We knew that there was a certain level of risk in sending our team to this area of Turkey, which is close to the Syrian border but we took the necessary steps in order to mitigate the threat for the sake of our lifesaving mission,” Maisel said.

Some international rescue efforts have resumed, however.

The Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit (AFDRU) said a rescue dog handler was again helping Turkish rescue workers, with Turkish forces providing security in the search areas.

Operations were suspended early on Saturday due to an “increasingly difficult security situation,” AFDRU said in a statement, adding there was “increasing aggression between groups in Turkey.” Later in the day, Austrian Army spokesman Michael Bauer said on Twitter that teams had resumed operations.

Since Tuesday, 82 AFDRU soldiers have been deployed; they are scheduled to leave on Thursday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Sunday that it was the first group to send a team to provide mental health support to earthquake victims in Syrian shelters.

“Among the tens of thousands of victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, hundreds of children are languishing in hospitals and shelters without their families and homes,” read a statement issued by the group.

“Difficult times have been experienced by children since the earthquake. Some of them miraculously escaped death, but after their physical survival, psychological support teams of the Palestinian Red Crescent are working for their psychological survival,” the statement continued.

The group’s Psychosocial Support Team arranged events and activities for those in the shelters, including games for children.

The team of Palestinians along with local volunteers is also providing mental health services to about 300 children and their families in shelters and hospitals, who are suffering from severe trauma and depression as a result of the earthquake.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

People collect their belongings from their destroyed house in Atareb, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023,...
Associated Press

Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble

Six relatives huddled in a small air pocket, day after day. A desperate teenager grew so thirsty that he drank his own urine. Two frightened sisters were comforted by a pop song as they waited for rescuers to free them.
22 hours ago
FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Jan. 2...
Jim Morris

Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an “unidentified object” flying high over northern Canada.
2 days ago
Church aid to Turkey...
Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ works with local organizations to provide earthquake aid in Turkey, Syria

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing supplies and aid after devastating earthquakes on Monday in Turkey and Syria.
3 days ago
More than 20,000 killed in earthquake...
Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Isil Sariyuce, Zeena Saifi and Reyhan Baysan, CNN

More than 20,000 people now reported dead after Turkey earthquake

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has admitted to his government's "shortcomings" amid growing anger over the state's response to the massive earthquake earlier this week, which is now known to have killed more than 20,000 people.
4 days ago
People gather around collapsed buildings on Feb. 8, 2023, in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthqu...
Associated Press

Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm, fed

Deaths from earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceed 19,300, surpassing toll from Japan's Fukushima disaster.
4 days ago
Police secure the scene where a bus crashed into a day care center on Feb. 8. (Anne-Sophie Thill/AF...
Paula Newton

2 children dead, 6 others injured after bus crashes into daycare near Montreal

Authorities in Quebec said two children have died and six others were taken to area hospitals with injuries after a city bus drove into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb Wednesday morning.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Death toll climbs to 33,000 people in Turkey-Syria earthquake