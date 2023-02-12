Close
CNN

An Ohio animal shelter will write your ex’s name in a litterbox for Valentine’s Day

Feb 12, 2023, 2:28 PM
Cat in a litter box. (Guajillo studio/Adobe Stock)...
Cat in a litter box. (Guajillo studio/Adobe Stock)
(Guajillo studio/Adobe Stock)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — It’s the purrfect way to get back at your crappy ex.

This Valentine’s Day, an Ohio animal shelter is offering to write your ex’s name in a litterbox — and let its adoptable cats go to town.

The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio, is offering the unique tribute for just $5. It has already received 480 donations, according to an email sent to CNN.

“Don’t spend this Valentine’s Day down in the dumps!” the shelter wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “Instead cheer yourself up while making a difference for animals in need!”

On its website, the shelter said that it would accept donations for the fundraiser until Feb. 12th. It’s accepting donations over Venmo and in person.

And on Valentine’s Day, the shelter will post a video showing the litterbox in all its glory, according to its Facebook post.

The shelter currently has around 22 cats available for adoption, according to its website.

The promotion is one of a variety of anti-Valentine’s Day campaigns launched in advance of the romantic holiday. If a litterbox isn’t your style, you can also name a cockroach after your ex at the San Antonio Zoo — and watch it be fed it to an animal.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.



