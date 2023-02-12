ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
Wrong way driver causes double fatal crash on I-15, police say
Feb 12, 2023, 2:49 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm
(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A wrong-way driver closed down Interstate 15 outside of Leeds, Utah Sunday morning.
Utah Highway Patrol’s Corporal Quincey Breur told KSL that the crash happened after 1 a.m. on I-15 near mile marker 22.
The wrong-way vehicle entered I-15 on exit 27 and drove south in the northbound lanes.
“When it reached mile 22 it struck another vehicle head-on. Both vehicles were only occupied by drivers and both died in impact,” Breur said.
I-15 was closed for about two and a half hours.
