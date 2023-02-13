Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CONSUMER

Toddler’s death prompts new warning for a popular baby stroller

Feb 12, 2023, 5:52 PM
A red arrow has been placed on this image by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Baby ...
A red arrow has been placed on this image by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double stroller, model number beginning SS76. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission reiterated its warning about the hazards of some popular Baby Trend-brand strollers and sharply criticized the stroller manufacturer for issuing “a clearly inaccurate statement” about the safety of its products and the agency’s position on them.

On Thursday, the CPSC and Baby Trend warned consumers about a head or neck entrapment risk on the Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers (model numbers beginning with “SS76” or “SS66”). The statement said a life-threatening injury could happen between the pivoting front canopy and the armrest or seat back.

The joint notice came after the asphyxiation death of a 14-month-old whose neck became trapped between the canopy tube and the armrest of a Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand double stroller. The toddler’s father was nearby but unable to see the armrest and canopy clearly.

A 17-month-old child was also left with neck bruises in a separate incident.

But in a statement Friday Baby Trend said the strollers are “completely safe when used as intended.” (Baby Trend also said it had joined with the CPSC “out of an abundance of caution.”)

“This tragic and exceedingly rare accident could have been altogether avoided if the young toddler had not been permitted to climb and play on the stroller, which was not being used as intended at the time,” the company’s statement read.

In response, the CPSC doubled down on its warning, which had noted that,”The space in front of and behind the strollers’ pivoting front canopy can entrap a child’s head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller or when a child in the front seat of the stroller is not securely restrained in the seat using all five points of the harness.”

The warning added: “Entrapment could lead to a loss of consciousness, serious injury, or death.”

The CPSC and Baby Trend warned consumers to remove and separately store the canopy when not in use, not allow children to play on the stroller, and to secure children in the strollers with the harness.

The Sit N’ Stand strollers have been sold since 2009, and Baby Trend said over a million have been sold nationwide. They’re found at Baby Trend, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, and buybuy BABY.

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents to the CPSC or to Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 or info@babytrend.com.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

Super Bowl LVII will probably be the biggest event for the industry ever. (Caroline Brehnman/EPA-EF...
Paul R. La Monica

Sports gambling sites cash in on Super Bowl betting mania

The American Gaming Association is predicting that more than 50 million people will bet about $16 billion on the National Football League championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
21 hours ago
stroller recall...
Ramishah Maruf, CNN

CPSC doubles down on warning for Baby Trend stroller after toddler dies

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reiterated its warning about the hazards of some popular Baby Trend-brand strollers and sharply criticized the stroller manufacturer for issuing "a clearly inaccurate statement" about the safety of its products and the agency's position on them.
3 days ago
...
Matt Rascon

Local businesses prepare for boost from NBA All-Star events

If you’ve been in downtown Salt Lake City recently, it’s hard to miss what’s coming. The posted signs, the beginning of road closures, and the excitement building at businesses across downtown all point to the NBA All-Stars.
3 days ago
Derek Tillotson...
Karah Brackin

Utah’s outdoor recreation industry featured at state Capitol

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation along with local outdoor organizations and brands set up at the Capitol as part of Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill.
3 days ago
A screenshot of the webpage that hopes to return money to Utahns. The state has millions to return ...
Matt Gephardt

Utahns owed millions in unclaimed property, lawmakers consider bill to return money automatically

Lawmakers are proposing HB360 that the state treasurer works with the Utah State Tax Commission to proactively match up folks with their missing money and  start sending out checks, automatically.
3 days ago
ribs and food...
Alex Cabrero

Food prep, merchandise prep as Utah prepares to host All-Star game

Whether it’s a main course, a side dish, or a snack, the tastier the better. But even the best chef can feel a little pressure when it comes time to feed the best basketball players in the world.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Toddler’s death prompts new warning for a popular baby stroller