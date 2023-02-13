Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SPORTS

Super Bowl LVII: Which ads scored and fumbled on TV’s biggest stage

Feb 12, 2023, 9:15 PM
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Big celebrities, but often, not-so-great ads.

The Super Bowl presents a formidable challenge to advertisers, trying to justify the giant price tag for 30-second spots (as much as $7 million each, per Variety, for ads between kickoff and the final gun) by coming up with campaigns that feel as big as the game.

This year, the scales tipped heavily toward celebrity talent — in several cases, thrown together in incongruous bunches — in commercials that were loud but frequently didn’t make a whole lot of sense.

For starters, it helps when the talent has some kind of logical connection to the product, or at least figures into the creative in a way that advances that message. Being cute for its own sake can be fine, but it’s seldom particularly memorable.

Using that logic, bravo to Rakuten, a shopping site, for enlisting Alicia Silverstone to reprise her “Clueless” role as the shopping-obsessed Cher, which she slid into like an old private-school uniform; and thumbs down to a celebrity-studded spot for Michelob Ultra featuring Serena Williams, Brian Cox and a host of others in an odd tribute to “Caddyshack.”

Then again, this year’s crop of beer ads were mostly flat, especially given the high bar that Budweiser has customarily set for Super Bowls past. The main exception would be the Miller-Coors-Blue Moon spot, which was fun, if a little confusing.

As was noted before the game, crypto ads that sought to make a splash at Super Bowl LVI sat out this year’s showcase, a reminder that newer product categories brave entering the Super Bowl derby at their own peril.

Where were the other highlights, which were outnumbered (as usual) by the middling or low ones? Here’s a snap-decision breakdown of who scored and who fumbled on TV’s biggest stage. While this doesn’t include every spot that aired, if an ad featured four or more celebrities, assume it leaned toward the “loser” column.

 

WINNERS

 

Movies: The movie business hasn’t rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but the number of ads for upcoming blockbusters (and hoped-for blockbusters) felt like a collective vote of confidence in theatrical movie-going. Hollywood will likely never completely bounce back in the streaming age, but the studios appeared to serve notice that they’re not giving up without a fight.

Of that roster of titles, give the nod to “The Flash,” which should stoke enormous interest in that Warner Bros. title (like CNN, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery), and put the focus on the film instead of star Ezra Miller’s off-screen issues. Give honorable mention to “Indiana Jones” and “Creed” among the sequels, which also included pregame spots for “Transformers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Also featured: “Air,” based on Michael Jordan’s Nike deal.

Ram: There were again several electric-car ads, but give Ram the gold medal for its cheeky double-entendre about “premature electrification.”

Rakuten: Would Silverstone waste this kind of opportunity to bask in a little of that “Clueless” nostalgia? As if.

T-Mobile: Bradley Cooper and his mother were pretty adorable, especially when she told him that while he’s been nominated for stuff, he hasn’t won anything. Much better, alas, than its John Travolta “Grease” homage.

Pepsi Zero Sugar: Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting. So, do they really drink this stuff? Probably not, but it was fun to watch them pretend, and enhanced by the one-two punch of it.

PopCorners: Just the idea of a “Breaking Bad” reunion gets high marks (plus the line “We don’t eat our own supply”), even if the snack-food product might not have been the ideal vehicle for it.

Farmer’s Dog and Amazon: Two winners about our canine companions: Watching a dog’s life unfold, and thinking about losing one, served as one of the few genuine tearjerkers of the day; and on a lighter note, getting a destructive pooch a pal, via Amazon.

CrowdStrike: If only the cyber-security company had been around during the Trojan War. A great visual idea.

Google: Another spot that brought together unlikely celebrities — Amy Schumer, Doja Cat and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo — but in a clever demonstration of how its pixel product can “fix” old photos.

Kia. If you forget your baby’s binky, this is definitely the car for you.

Disney: Marking its 100th anniversary, the studio ran a spot to demonstrate the sweeping depth of its content, and its intricate hold on childhood memories.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen: After the histrionics of Fox’s pregame show (never mind the issues with the sound being off), the announcers — handling their first Super Bowl — rose to the occasion, with a solid call that identified the problems with the field, debated a “game-altering penalty” at the end; didn’t get in the way of the action and reminded everyone this was, after all, a football game.

 

NOT BAD, BUT…

 

General Motors and Netflix: GM teamed with Netflix shows to push its EV cars, with Will Ferrell as the guide through shows like “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things.” Not great, but at least it felt big and inventive.

Dunkin’: Ben Affleck (mostly) and Jennifer Lopez brought some celebrity sizzle to the idea of a star moonlighting at a donut store.

Paramount+: The advantage of featuring Sylvester Stallone in a streaming show, apparently, is one more star to help promote “Paramount Mountain.”

HeGetsUs.com. The ads for this evangelical campaign were certainly arresting in reminding people, say, that Jesus was a refugee, and to love everyone. Yet despite being one of the few ads about something that played Sunday, the goal of its message seemed muddled, a perception reinforced by details about the group behind it.

Workday: Rock stars differentiate between calling someone a rock star and actually being one. A fun idea, indifferently executed.

Etrade: Nobody ever went wrong with talking babies, but that said, talking babies is a pretty tired gimmick.

Weather Tech: A solid “Made in America” pitch.

 

LOSERS

 

Beer ads: Miles and Keleigh Sperry Teller seem like a cute couple to have a beer with. What the ad didn’t do is make a case for that being a Bud Light. Ditto for Budweiser connecting a six-pack of Bud to “Six Degrees of Separation” (or Kevin Bacon), which had the right vibe to it but felt like a bit of a stretch.

Booking.com: Hey, who couldn’t use a vacation? But why are we watching Melissa McCarthy sing about it?

Doritos: Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott and Elton John pushing triangles? Another case of trying to be too hip and just looking square.

Downy Unstoppables: Danny McBride likes it so much he’d change his name. But the whole thing was pretty McSilly.

DraftKings: Kevin Hart and a host of celebrities appeared, but will it be remembered as a great Super Bowl ad? Don’t bet on it.

Hellmann’s: Jon Hamm and Brie Larson in a refrigerator? Yes, mayonnaise goes with ham and Brie, but as Hamm said at the end, “That’s weird.”

Remy Martin: Serena Williams’ speech was stirring, but the product was a complete afterthought.

Planters: A Friars Club-style celebrity roast of Mr. Peanut felt like a weak attempt to butter up consumers.

Jeep: The “Freedom is electric” tag line worked. The CGI dancing animals, not so much.

Pringles: Another version of the hand stuck in the can campaign? That just feels like their creative is stuck in the ’90s.

Squarespace: Adam Driver is already pretty overexposed, but that commercial — featuring dozens of him — made him really overexposed.

Tubi: Someone should have talked the ad agency and marketing team out of going down that bizarre rabbit hole.

M&Ms: The only real comment to that Maya Rudolph spot was “???”

Limit/Break: Yes, saw the bar code. No, did not scan now.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Sports

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)...
Michael Locklear

Steve Harvey helped pull together Utah comedy show presented by Donovan Mitchell

Steve Harvey called up comedians to help pull together a last-minute comedy show ahead of the NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City with former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell.
3 days ago
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Two Salt Lake City K-9s to help with security at Super Bowl LVII

Two K-9 officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department will be assisting with security at this year's Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.
3 days ago
Karl Malone smiles at retirement...
Chandler Holt, KSL Sports

Complete history of Utah Jazz players in NBA’s All-Star Game

Since 1976, the Utah Jazz have had 16 players combine for 50 appearances in the annual NBA All-Star game.
6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Super Bowl LVII: Which ads scored and fumbled on TV’s biggest stage