Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Super Bowl ad highlights Utah Girls Tackle Football League

Feb 13, 2023, 8:22 AM | Updated: 8:24 am
Brittany Tait's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With only 60 minutes’ notice on Sunday — dozens of athletes, parents and coaches gathered in a living room to talk about something they all love: girls tackle football.

Utah has put itself on the map as the only state offering a statewide girls tackle football league.

“It’s an empowering feeling,” said Sydnie Lee, a freshman in Orem. “People ask me all the time: ‘Oh, you play football? Is it two-hand touch?’ No! It’s full pads — full contact — just like boys football.”

Lee is the starting quarterback. She was invited to play with the Utah Girls Tackle Football League as a sixth grader and never looked back.

(Photo Courtesy: Jacey Brown) (Photo Courtesy: Jacey Brown) (Photo Courtesy: Jacey Brown) (Photo Courtesy: Jacey Brown) (Photo Courtesy: Jacey Brown) (Photo Courtesy: Jacey Brown)

Lee’s mother said this league had prepped her daughter to be a force for good in the world.

“This experience shapes these players into confident women. It’s something they never would have been included in before; something that wasn’t for them before. But now the sky is the limit, and they are thriving,” Charity Lee said.

On Sunday this trailblazing league had a slice of the Super Bowl. A 30-second commercial, highlighting the program, aired throughout Utah.

The regional ad was reaired in Utah immediately following the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII, which the Kansas City Chiefs won 38-35.

“Lots of girls are shy and don’t speak up when they first join the team,” Westlake varsity coach Tyson Monson said. “It’s because they have never been included in it. They are nervous to step out, put the helmet on and start hitting somebody. But within weeks, I see so much growth.”

Last season, the Utah Girls Tackle Football League had 650 participants and 35 teams; a significant uptick from the 50 registrants it began with in 2015.

“I have girls who can tackle better than high school boys,” Monson said. “These girls leave our program and go into the world stronger, because of a simple team sport.”

Monson explained he enjoyed coaching his son’s football team, years ago.

“I wanted my four daughters to have every opportunity that my son had,” he said with emotion.

Girls can start playing in the tackle league beginning in third grade. Some of the youngest recruits shared their excitement for the upcoming spring season.

“I am looking forward to making more friends,” one 9-year-old said.

“I have a lot of family members that like to play football. This is me joining the legacy,” another third grader chimed in. “It’s really cool! My dad, and my grandpa and my other grandpa…they all played football. And now it’s my turn!”

Hanna Denny has two daughters, Rylyn and Hallie, playing this year.

“It’s phenomenal,” she said. “A lot of lessons that my girls are learning now are things that were hard for me to learn as a teen. In fact, they have a jumpstart because of this program, because of this football family.”

The athletes said workouts and training are intense and challenging.

One of Denny’s daughters lost 50 pounds in just one season.

“I feel strong and amazing!” Rylyn said.

Brent Gordon, the father of Columbia sophomore Sam Gordon, paid for the 30-second Super Bowl commercial. It’s another reminder of the debate over formalizing girls tackle football throughout Utah’s public schools. A Court of Appeals in Denver reinstated the case last month, giving the girls who want tackle football in high school another chance to win the lawsuit.

Sam Gordon From Herriman Featured In New Nike Ad Aired During Oscars

“Sure. We like to get dirty and hit people. We like to play the game. But we’re a family here, and that’s the most important thing.” Candice Monson said. “As a coach, my husband’s phone is constantly ringing off the hook with girls checking in: letting him know they won their basketball game or how they are coping after a personal tragedy.”

The league had its first equipment handout on Saturday. Over 275 girls showed up, indicating a growing interest.

For girls in third through 12th grade who are interested in playing tackle football, registration can be found here.

Registration is open through March 19, with practices starting mid-March.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Lauren Steinbrecher/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Search underway for teen who fell through ice at reservoir in Tooele

The search is underway for a 14-year-old boy who fell through the ice in Settlement Canyon Monday night.
22 hours ago
FILE PHOTO...
Pat Reavy

Payson man now faces 47 felonies in child sex abuse, child porn cases

A Payson man already facing 17 felony charges tied to child sexual abuse now faces an additional 30 felonies accusing him of possessing child pornography.
22 hours ago
(Warrior Rizen Foundationn)...
Mike Anderson

Family gives up development rights to keep helping veterans

A Morgan County family has signed an agreement to make sure their 5,200 acres will never be developed. Instead, it will remain home to what's called the Warrior Rizen Ranch, to support veterans and their families.
22 hours ago
(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon

Provo thrift shop to sell hundreds of vintage NBA gear for All-Stars in SLC

A Provo vintage and sportswear shop picked up and moved most of their merchandise to Salt Lake City Monday, bringing them one step closer in their yearslong journey to the NBA All-Stars.
22 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
KSL TV

Dramatic video shows moment car slams into Salt Lake City business

A car crashed into a Salt Lake City business Monday afternoon when the owner and an employee were inside. Miraculously, no one was hurt.
22 hours ago
Zoe McKinney, 17, died Friday after falling approximately 30 feet while hiking in Moab. (GoFundMe)...
Shelby Lofton

Utah business owners raise money for Moab fall victim’s family

A man in Spanish Fork is working to raise money for the family of Zoe McKinney, who died Friday after falling approximately 30 feet while hiking in Moab.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Super Bowl ad highlights Utah Girls Tackle Football League