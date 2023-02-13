Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report

Feb 13, 2023, 9:11 AM
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ordered the release of parts of a report produced by a special grand jury that investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney announced the decision on Monday, three weeks after hearing arguments from prosecutors, who urged the report be kept secret until they decide on charges, and a coalition of media organizations, which pressed for its release.

McBurney said the introduction and conclusion of the report, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath, will be released Thursday.

The release is a significant development in a case that threatens legal jeopardy for the former president as he ramps up a 2024 White House campaign. The special grand jury spent about seven months hearing testimony from witnesses including high-profile Trump allies, such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and high-ranking Georgia officials, such as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp.

McBurney wrote that the report includes recommendations for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, including “a roster of who should (or should not) be indicted, and for what, in relation to the conduct (and aftermath of the 2020 general election in Georgia.” The special grand jury did not have the power to issue indictments, and it will ultimately be up to Willis to decide whether to seek indictments from a regular grand jury.

At a hearing on Jan. 24, Willis had argued against the immediate release of the report, saying it could violate the rights of potential defendants and negatively affect the ability to prosecute those who may be charged with crimes.

“We want to make sure that everyone is treated fairly and we think for future defendants to be treated fairly, it is not appropriate at this time to have this report released,” Willis said during the hearing.

A group of news organizations, including The Associated Press, argued in favor of releasing the report immediately in full, saying that public interest in the report is “extraordinary.”

“The discomfort of the prosecuting authority in disclosing court records isn’t enough to make them sealed,” said attorney Tom Clyde, representing the media. “It has to be significant, identifiable evidence that’s going to cause a problem.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Police and emergency vehicles are shown during an active shooter situation on the campus of Michiga...
Joey Cappelletti and Ken Kusmer, Associated Press

3 people fatally shot, 5 hurt at Michigan State University

Michigan State University police say three people have been killed in a campus shooting. In addition, five people have been wounded, some with life-threatening injuries.
22 hours ago
generic emergency lights...
Deepti Hajela and Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press

U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt

A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, killing one person and injuring seven others before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn.
22 hours ago
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Associated Press

Polygamy kidnapping suspect will be returned to Utah

The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs will be returned to Utah to face charges that he kidnapped his niece.
22 hours ago
Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby speaks during ...
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

US defends decision to shoot down three unidentified objects

The White House is defending the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledges that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month.
22 hours ago
Justina Miles performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in American Sign Language prior to Sunday's Supe...
CNN

How ASL performer Justina Miles stole the show at Super Bowl LVII

Videos of Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language interpreter, are racking up views online as admirers praise her energetic performances Sunday.
22 hours ago
Mattel, Inc. announced today its relaunch of the iconic Barney franchise. (Mattel, Inc.)...
Paul R. La Monica

Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) is making a comeback

Barney is back, and while Mattel has not yet officially confirmed it, we're guessing he still loves you.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report