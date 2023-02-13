‘Black, Bold and Brilliant’ film series showcases Black culture through cinema

As part of Black History Month, a film series begins this week in Salt Lake City.

Starting Feb. 15th, the “Black, Bold and Brilliant” film series will kick off at the City Library.

The project celebrates black culture through stories and cinema with the goal of attracting new audiences. It’s spearheaded by the Utah Film Center and KRCL.

Russell Roots is the director of the film exhibition.

“It’s an opportunity to really explore the black experience and using cinema as a lens,” Roots said.

The first film in the series is called “Little Satchmo.” It’s a documentary about the secret daughter of the legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong. Sharon Preston Folta is lovingly called “Little Satchmo” by Armstrong.

To protect his career and the affair with her mother, Sharon lives in the shadow of his limelight.

“She really pulls the curtain back and talks about what life was really like with Louis Armstrong,” Roots explained. “The happiness, the sadness, and sometimes the jealousy of his experience.”

Following the free screening, Sharon and the film’s director, John Alexander, will answer audience questions via Zoom and provide cultural context.

Roots said conversations during Black History Month should be ongoing.

“It is part of the American experience as much as jazz, hip hop or barbecue. I think with the black population in Utah, which is only 2% in the entire state. There’s always room to grow,” he said.

You can reserve your free ticket for Little Satchmo at the Utah Film Center’s website. The BBB series will have other screenings in March and April.