LOCAL NEWS

Riverton hiring former USU police chief as its chief

Feb 13, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 4:11 pm
Blair Barfuss, the new Riverton Police chief.
RIVERTON, Utah — Riverton is getting a new police chief.

Mayor Trent Staggs announced Monday that Blair Barfuss will be sworn in as the city’s top law enforcer on Feb. 21 following ratification by the Riverton City Council.

Barfuss was previously the police chief at Utah State University. He was hired by USU in July, only to announce several months later that he was stepping down “due to recent family health issues,” according to a statement from the university. His last day at USU is Friday.

Barfuss also used to be director of public safety at Utah Tech University, and spent the majority of his law enforcement career with the West Valley Police Department.

“Chief Barfuss will come to Riverton with a wealth of law enforcement experience,” Staggs said in a prepared statement. “His servant leadership style and commitment to community-oriented policing make him an ideal person to lead the Riverton Police Department.”

“It is an honor to be selected to lead the Riverton Police Department,” Barfuss said. “I look forward to serving the residents of Riverton and ensuring the Riverton Police Department’s commitment to service and community continues.”

Barfuss will replace Don Hutson, who had been Riverton’s only police chief since the city broke away from the Unified Police Department and started its own police force in 2019. The city has not commented on Hutson’s departure beyond confirming that it has parted ways with him.

A spokesman for Staggs’ office said Monday that the mayor appreciates Hutson’s four years of service, but the city is moving in a new direction with the police department.

