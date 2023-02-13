ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
One dead after head-on crash with a oil truck near Myton
Feb 13, 2023, 12:51 PM
(Department of Public Safety)
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A woman died after an oil truck drifted into an opposite lane and crashed into her car Monday morning.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a 2022 grey Hyundai Kona, driven by a 32-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on State Route 40 near Myton, Utah.
At approximately 06:44 am, a 2004 white Peterbilt hot oil truck was traveling west on the highway when the driver drifted into the eastbound lane and struck the Hyundai head-on.
UHP said the woman was killed on impact, and the truck driver was uninjured.
The highway was closed for approximately 2 hours as police investigated the accident.
