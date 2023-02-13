Close
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

One dead after head-on crash with a oil truck near Myton

Feb 13, 2023, 12:51 PM
The Hyundai Kona after being hit by the truck. (Department of Public Safety)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A woman died after an oil truck drifted into an opposite lane and crashed into her car Monday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a 2022 grey Hyundai Kona, driven by a 32-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on State Route 40 near Myton, Utah.

At approximately 06:44 am, a 2004 white Peterbilt hot oil truck was traveling west on the highway when the driver drifted into the eastbound lane and struck the Hyundai head-on.

UHP said the woman was killed on impact, and the truck driver was uninjured.

The highway was closed for approximately 2 hours as police investigated the accident.

The oil truck after hitting the Hyundai Kona. (Department of Public Safety) The Hyundai Kona after being hit by the truck. (Department of Public Safety)

 

 

One dead after head-on crash with a oil truck near Myton