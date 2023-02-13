Close
CRIME

UPDATE: Police arrest 14-year-old accused of shooting, killing teen

Feb 13, 2023, 2:24 PM | Updated: 5:57 pm
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The 14-year-old boy was found in the area of 300 East and 700 South at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday and arrested.

Police said he was taken to the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City Monday afternoon, where he will begin being processed for booking into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center.

“Because the suspect is a juvenile, no personal or other information is being released at this time,” police said.

KSL TV’s earlier story continues below.

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are searching for a 14-year-old boy, who is accused of shooting and killing another teenager over the weekend.

Police said they are following any leads. They are also asking for the community’s help and hoping those extra eyes and ears can help them locate the teen.

“It is concerning. There is a young child out there that is posing a risk to the community,” said Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Mark Wian.

This is the third homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023.

Teen dead, suspect at large, another injured after Saturday shootings in SLC

On Saturday night, police got a call reporting a shooting near 1601 W. Ivy Circle.

Police found a 17-year-old there with a critical gunshot wound. That teen was taken to the hospital and later died.

 

As of the early afternoon Monday, they have had no luck tracking the suspect down, which leaves big questions.

“Those are conversations we want to have with (the suspect) to see — ‘How did you get ahold of this gun, you know? What happened? What transpired there on Ivy Circle?’ — to see what we can do to piece this puzzle together of the investigation,” Wian said.

Police said to not approach the 14-year-old as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident between the teens.

According to Salt Lake City police, anyone with information about this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-30287.

