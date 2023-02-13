Man tried to run over ex-girlfriend with his car in Ogden, charges say

OGDEN, Utah — A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to run down his ex-girlfriend with his car.

James Junior Carter, 53, is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony; plus violation of a protective order and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, class A misdemeanors.

Police responded on Dec. 10, 2022, to a report of a family disturbance in the 400 block of 14th Street in Ogden. Upon arrival, Carter’s ex-girlfriend and several witnesses told officers that Carter had attempted to run over his ex-girlfriend multiple times with his car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. One witness was sure Carter would kill her, according to police.

He didn’t hit the woman, but hit the apartment building, another car and a scooter used by the woman’s son, the affidavit states.

Police say Carter fled the scene prior to officers arriving. He was arrested Feb. 6.

“There is currently an active protective order against (the) defendant due to prior domestic violence charges,” the court documents state. “The victim expressed to officers that she is incredibly fearful of (the) defendant and for the safety of her child.”