NBA launching ‘Films for Fans’ at All-Star weekend celebration in Utah

Feb 13, 2023, 5:53 PM
Utah's NBA All-Star logo...
Food and merchandise will be an important part of the experience of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV)
(Alex Cabrero/KSL TV)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA will launch “NBA Films for Fans” during All-Star weekend festivities in Salt Lake City.

The initiative involves filmmakers from 11 countries developing 24 short films that were commissioned by the NBA. The NBA is hoping the films provide a deeper outlook into the milestones and events that shape the league’s influence across the globe from the filmmaker’s perspective.

Filmmakers were given access to the league’s video archives for either historical content or action from this season.

Films from Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Senegal, the United Kingdom and United States will debut on Friday during a red-carpet event and be screened throughout the weekend at the NBA Crossover fan experience. All the films can be viewed on the league’s app later this season.

The NBA said:

As part of the initiative and in celebration of Salt Lake City’s rich history as a filmmaking hub, the Utah Jazz produced a short film about the intersection of basketball and the local community that will be among the seven films to debut at the premiere event.

Filmmakers from Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines and South Africa are also involved in the project.

Among the films debuting on Friday is “Champagne Stain,” which was produced by the Utah Jazz in partnership with Brigham Young University’s Adlab.

The other films that will debut are “Salve, Guys!” from João Gabriel Caffarelli of Brazil, “Yaari” by Pavneet Gakhal and Amol Gakhal, Daniel Arroniz and Sam Neter/Hoopsfix (United Kingdom) with “Got Next,” “Renaissance” by Abdoulaye Ndao and Mohamed Diokhané of Senegal and Tier Zero’s (Canada) “Bounce,”

The league launched a redesigned app before the start of the season that includes more original programming.

“We are excited to work with this global group of filmmakers and bring their unique basketball stories to fans around the world through the new NBA App,” said Andrew Yaffe, NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Social, Digital & Original Content, in a statement. “Films for Fans will showcase the power of basketball to create connections among people of different cultures and backgrounds through their shared love of the game and the excitement of the NBA.”

Participating filmmakers:

  • Damiana Acuña (Mexico): Campos de Oro
  • Batandwa Alperstein (South Africa): I Am
  • *A Utah Jazz Production in partnership with the BYU Adlab (U.S.): Champagne Stain
  • Amaury Barrera (Mexico): The Air Belongs to Those Who Dream
  • *João Gabriel Caffarelli (Brazil): “Salve, Guys!”
  • Romeo Candido (Canada): The Highest Form
  • Lucius DeChausay (Canada): Regular
  • Santiago Fábregas (Mexico): Mexican Dream
  • *Pavneet Gakhal & Amol Gakhal (India): Yaari
  • Rodrigo Perez Galicia (Mexico): Alley Oops
  • *Daniel Arroniz & Sam Neter/Hoopsfix (United Kingdom): Got Next
  • Carlo Ledesma (Philippines): The Mountain Ballers
  • Gaurav Lulla & Amol Gakhal (India): Tu Bas Khel
  • *Abdoulaye Ndao & Mohamed Diokhané Sy (Senegal): Renaissance
  • Adesua Okosun (Nigeria): Contact
  • Jaime Peña (Mexico): Barefoot Champions of the Mountain
  • *Lachlan Ross (Australia): Somethin’s Cookin in the Capital
  • Sebastian Sariñana (Mexico): Contra
  • Raphael Silva (Brazil): Fundamental Rules
  • Mahavir Rawat (India): Redemption
  • Diego Huacuja T. (Mexico): Chronicles of an Orange Ball
  • Eduardo Valenzuela (Mexico): Two Choices
  • Vaner Vendramini (Brazil): In the Hands of God
  • *Tier Zero (Canada): Bounce*Films that will debut at the premiere event in Salt Lake City

