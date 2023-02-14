Dramatic video shows moment car slams into Salt Lake City business

SALT LAKE CITY — A car crashed into a Salt Lake City business Monday afternoon when the owner and an employee were inside.

Miraculously, no one was hurt.

The car came launching into the restaurant, just off the main doors, as seen on surveillance video taken from inside the restaurant.

Owner Anthony Stewart said he was back in the kitchen with an employee, heard the noise, and ran out to find a woman sitting in her car, so stunned she just sat there.

People outside the business who heard the crash came running up to help.

The driver got out OK with no injuries.

Este Pizzeria was closed at the time of the crash because Stewart said they got so busy Super Bowl Sunday that he decided to delay opening for the day.

“Her friend was parked. She was driving into the parking lot. She was backing up a little, and she went to brake but accidentally hit the gas,” Stewart said. “And this happened about 15 minutes after we would have been open, at least a handful of people sitting where she came through, so it was super lucky.”

Stewart said he believes this was just a freak accident and that police told him it was a rental car, so that may have added to potentially confusing the gas and brake.

Obviously the business is now closed; Stewart isn’t sure for how long. They will need to board everything up, clean up the glass, and replace broken tables and chairs inside.

