Provo thrift shop to sell hundreds of vintage NBA gear for All-Stars in SLC

Feb 13, 2023, 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:17 pm
Matt Rascon's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo vintage and sportswear shop picked up and moved most of their merchandise to Salt Lake City Monday, bringing them one step closer in their yearslong journey to the NBA All-Stars.

Thrifthood got its start in an unfinished basement in Provo in 2018. Since that time, they have been collecting hundreds of vintage Utah Jazz and NBA clothing items, even before they knew the NBA Sll-Stars would be returning to Salt Lake City.

“The stars kind of aligned with us collecting the All-Star weekend stuff from 30 years ago to now,” said Albee Bostrom, co-owner of Thrifthood.

Bostrom said they’re used to setting up pop-up shops in Salt Lake City. It’s been an annual tradition. But when they learned the All-Stars were coming back to Salt Lake City, they decided to stay in Provo in order to build up their sportswear stock.

“We pretty much brought our entire store here,” Bostrom said, after unloading a U-Haul truck and two trailers with his team.

(Matt Rascon/KSL TV) (Matt Rascon/KSL TV)

The items include racks of hundreds of vintage T-shirts, sweaters and jackets from the Utah Jazz and teams from across the country. Bostrom’s favorite items include two Jazz sweaters from the last time Salt Lake City hosted the All-Stars.

“If you bought this piece in Utah, you might be one of two to three people who have this in the whole state,” he said of the sweaters.

“With this being our career and passion, we’ve found ways to find a lot of stuff that I’d say the average vintage person or thrifter wouldn’t know where to look,” he added.

Bostrom said they have partnered with Slam magazine and other big NBA brands to sell the merchandise.

“We started in a small basement, unfinished basement in Provo, Utah, and now we’re partnered with big brands like that, under the umbrella of the Utah Jazz,” he said. “So it’s a dream come true to be able to have an event as big as this.”

The Utah Jazz is expecting at least 120,000 people to pour into the city this week, from dozens of countries and states. The Gateway Mall will be hosting several vendors and activities. Thrifthood’s pop-up shop will open their doors on Thursday.

For more of KSL TV’s coverage on the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, click here.

