Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Gunman kills 3, then himself at Michigan State University

Feb 13, 2023, 8:17 PM | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 5:43 am
Police and emergency vehicles are shown during an active shooter situation on the campus of Michiga...
Police and emergency vehicles are shown during an active shooter situation on the campus of Michigan State University on February 13, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. There are at least 5 victims, and the suspect, a black male, is still on the loose. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A gunman who opened fire at Michigan State University killed three people and wounded five, setting off an hourslong manhunt as frightened students hid in classrooms and cars. The shooter eventually killed himself, police announced early Tuesday.

Officials do not know why the 43-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, targeted the campus. He was not a student or employee and had no affiliation with the university, according to campus police.

The shooting began Monday night at an academic building and later moved to the nearby student union, a popular gathering spot for students to eat or study. As hundreds of officers scoured the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, students hid where they could. Four hours after the first shots were reported, police announced the man’s death.

“This truly has been a nightmare we’re living tonight,” said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

Ryan Kunkel, 22, was attending a class in the Engineering Building when he became aware of the shooting from a university email. Kunkel and about 13 other students turned off the lights and acted like there “was a shooter right outside the door,” he said.

“Nothing came out of anyone’s mouth” for over four hours, he said.

“I wasn’t ready to accept that this is really going on next door,” Kunkel said. “This is supposed to be a place where I’m coming, learning and bettering myself. And instead, students are getting hurt.”

The shooting at Michigan State is the latest in what has become a deadly new year in the U.S. Dozens of people have died in mass shootings so far in 2023, most notably in California where 11 people were killed as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans.

In 2022, there were more than 600 mass shootings in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

“This is a uniquely American problem,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lamented.

Rozman, of the campus police, said two people were killed at Berkey Hall and another was killed at the MSU Union, while five people were in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

Police eventually confronted the shooter, who then died by a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Rozman said.

“We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight. That is part of our ongoing investigation,” the deputy chief said.

Ted Zimbo said he was walking to his residence hall when he encountered a woman with a “ton of blood on her.”

“She told me, ‘Someone came in our classroom and started shooting,’” Zimbo told The Associated Press. “Her hands were completely covered in blood. It was on her pants and her shoes. She said, ‘It’s my friend’s blood.’”

Zimbo said the woman left to find a friend’s car while he returned to his SUV and threw a blanket over himself to hide for three hours.

During the manhunt, WDIV-TV meteorologist Kim Adams, whose daughter attends Michigan State, told viewers that students were worn down by the hourslong saga.

“They’ve been hiding, all the lights off in a dark room,” Adams said.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

“It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Michigan State has about 50,000 students, including 19,000 who live on campus. All classes, sports and other activities were canceled for 48 hours.

Interim university President Teresa Woodruff said it would be a time “to think and grieve and come together.”

“This Spartan community — this family — will come back together,” Woodruff said.

___

Kusmer reported from Indianapolis. Associated Press writers Ed White and Corey Williams in Detroit contributed to this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Dinosaur tracksite damage...
Carter Williams, KSL.com

Reward offered for info on dinosaur tracksite damage near Utah-Arizona state line

Bureau of Land Management officials say they are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to a conviction of anyone responsible for vandalizing a dinosaur tracksite slightly north of the Utah-Arizona border.
18 hours ago
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

3 sentenced in $2M romance fraud scheme that targeted widows

Three foreign national men living in Utah have been sentenced for their roles in a $2 million-plus romance fraud scheme that targeted more than 100 people.
18 hours ago
FILE - This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Peti...
Jean Casarez and Lauren del Valle

Gabby Petito’s family attorney claims that Brian Laundrie’s mom wrote a letter offering ‘to help bury the body’

An attorney representing the parents of Gabby Petito wants the letter he says Brian Laundrie's mom wrote him offering to bury a body, with inscription 'burn after reading.'
18 hours ago
Brandon Maher, 30, died Sunday, Jan. 15 after he was hit by a car in a Salt Lake City crosswalk. (S...
Madison Swenson

Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 31-year-old man in a Salt Lake City crosswalk.
18 hours ago
UTA bus...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Draper man charged with hijacking UTA bus, threatening driver

A Draper man is facing criminal charges accusing him of threatening a Utah Transit Authority bus driver and his passengers, forcing the driver to pull over and run for safety.
18 hours ago
The Spence Eccles Boys & Girls Club in Salt Lake City. (Ashley Moser/KSL TV)...
Ashley Moser

Boys & Girls club in SLC says teen shooting victim was active club member

Counselors were on hand Monday at the Spence Eccles Boys & Girls Club after staff learned one of their own was shot and killed over the weekend.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Gunman kills 3, then himself at Michigan State University