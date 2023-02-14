Payson man now faces 47 felonies in child sex abuse, child porn cases

PAYSON, Utah — A Payson man already facing numerous charges of sexually abusing multiple girls is now facing more than two dozen additional charges accusing him of possessing child pornography.

Jonathan Allyn Babb, 56, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Babb is already facing 17 first-degree felonies, including 13 counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sodomy on a child, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, in two cases in Salt Lake and Utah counties.

The charges represent sexual abuses that police say were committed against seven victims dating back to 2007, and some as young as 6 years old.

In one incident, the day after inappropriately touching a young girl, Babb showed the girl a gun, “pointed it at her, and told her that if she told anyone about what he had done, he would kill her and kill her mom. (She) said after this, it happened almost every day,” the charges state.

At the time of his arrest in July, police seized Babb’s cellphone and other electronic devices from his Payson home, as well as memory cards found in hidden cameras, and sent them to a lab for analysis. Investigators looking through his electronics found hundreds of images of child pornography, including extremely graphic pictures of bestiality and bondage, charging documents state.