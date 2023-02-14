Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CONSUMER

Subway is looking to sell itself

Feb 14, 2023, 10:42 AM
Subway has reportedly begun exploring a sale which could value the sandwich chain at more than $10 ...
Subway has reportedly begun exploring a sale which could value the sandwich chain at more than $10 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Subway, one of the world’s most recognizable fast food brands, has confirmed it’s up for sale.

The 58-year-old company said in a statement Tuesday that its shareholders are “exploring a possible sale” of the company and that it has hired J.P. Morgan to help conduct the process. Subway warned that there’s “no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur” and it doesn’t intend to make any further public comments until the process is finished.

The announcement comes a month after the Wall Street Journal broke the news that the 58-year-old chain was exploring a sale. A price tag wasn’t announced in Subway’s statement, but the newspaper said Subway could be valued at more than $10 billion.

If reached, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin’ for $11.3 billion in October 2020.

Bolstered by a revamped menu, store renovations and international growth, Subway has been on the rebound in recent years. The privately held company recently said that sales at its North America stores open at least a year rose 7.8% last year compared to 2021, which Subway said exceeded its projections by more than $700 million (it didn’t reveal specific numbers).

Digital growth was also a highlight for the company, with sales made through its app or third-party services doubling compared to 2021. Its international footprint also grew with more than 750 restaurants opening last year, helping its global same-store sales grow 9.2% year over year.

This year, new meat slicers will roll out at all of its stores — a sharp reversal from its previous method of shipping locations pre-sliced meat.

“We were one of the few, if only, sub shop that didn’t slice in restaurant. Not only does it give the guest a better perception of seeing the nice, fluffy meat, but we save a lot of money since we were paying a lot of money to have it sliced upstream,” Subway CEO John Chidsey previously told CNN.

The cost savings will be reinvested into the upcoming menu changes, scheduled to debut this summer.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

...
Ladd Egan

Unaffordable Utah: Shift your budget to combat inflation

After battling high inflation for nearly two years and a rollercoaster of gas prices, experts say it’s time for Utahns to make some budget shifts to survive the persistent higher prices.
17 hours ago
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: The Super Bowl logo and stadium screen is seen before Super Bowl L...
Brian Lowry

Super Bowl LVII: Which ads scored and fumbled on TV’s biggest stage

The Super Bowl presents a formidable challenge to advertisers, trying to justify the giant price tag for 30-second spots.
3 days ago
A red arrow has been placed on this image by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Baby ...
Ramishah Maruf

Toddler’s death prompts new warning for a popular baby stroller

The CPSC and Baby Trend warned consumers about a head or neck entrapment risk on the Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers
3 days ago
Super Bowl LVII will probably be the biggest event for the industry ever. (Caroline Brehnman/EPA-EF...
Paul R. La Monica

Sports gambling sites cash in on Super Bowl betting mania

The American Gaming Association is predicting that more than 50 million people will bet about $16 billion on the National Football League championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
3 days ago
stroller recall...
Ramishah Maruf, CNN

CPSC doubles down on warning for Baby Trend stroller after toddler dies

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reiterated its warning about the hazards of some popular Baby Trend-brand strollers and sharply criticized the stroller manufacturer for issuing "a clearly inaccurate statement" about the safety of its products and the agency's position on them.
5 days ago
...
Matt Rascon

Local businesses prepare for boost from NBA All-Star events

If you’ve been in downtown Salt Lake City recently, it’s hard to miss what’s coming. The posted signs, the beginning of road closures, and the excitement building at businesses across downtown all point to the NBA All-Stars.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Subway is looking to sell itself