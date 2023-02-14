NBA All-Star Event closes many Salt Lake City roads

SALT LAKE CITY — NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here and you can tell by the giant advertisements around downtown Salt Lake City, pop-up tents, amended transit service hours — and the road closures.

So if you’re planning to drive to the NBA All-Star Game or any of the many related events, here are the downtown roads to avoid, according to Salt Lake City and Utah Department of Transportation:

Full road closures already in place:

100 South from 300 West to 400 West (remains in place through Sunday)

300 West from South Temple to 100 South (remains in place through Monday)

Full road closures to come:

200 West from 200 South to South Temple (Thursday through Sunday)

Temporary closures to come:

100 South from 200 West to 300 West (will close at 2 p.m. every day from Thursday through Sunday)

300 West from 200 South to North Temple (will close at 2 p.m. every day from Thursday through Sunday)

Northbound 400 West from 200 South to North Temple (will close at 2 p.m. every day from Thursday through Sunday)

South Temple from 200 West to 400 West (will close at 2 p.m. every day from Thursday through Sunday)

Closures near the University of Utah

Meanwhile, several of the All-Star events are happening at the Jon Huntsman Center at the University of Utah. The university’s Commuter Services advises drivers that two westbound lanes of South Campus Drive will be closed from Mario Capecchi Drive to 1800 East for NBA security perimeter reasons. This is scheduled to happen daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

UDOT adds that an eastbound left turn lane will also be closed. Utah Transit Authority service and routes to the hospital services in the area will not be affected by the closures, according to the university.

Select 2023 NBA All Star Weekend events will take place on Campus from February 15th-19th! Campus parking and commuting will be impacted. See the graphics below for more information and alternative routes! pic.twitter.com/4T4QprTrFt — University of Utah Commuter Services (@UofUCommuter) February 6, 2023

University of Utah Commuter Services tweeted earlier this month that parking will also be affected, as lots closer to the Huntsman Center will be closed. It posted a map of which lots are open, as well as rideshare drop-off locations and walking routes available in addition to transit services to the arena.

The transit alternative

More than 100,000 people are expected to travel into the city for this week’s events, which is why city, county and state leaders are pushing for people to use transit as much as possible. UTA has waived ridership fares and extended its service hours from now through Feb 21 to account for the spike in visitation around Salt Lake City, and the associated traffic issues.