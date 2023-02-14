Police identify teenager who died at Tooele reservoir

TOOELE, Utah — Local officials have released the identity of the teenager who fell through the ice in Tooele County Monday night.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said that 14-year-old Jayden Davis’s body was recovered early Tuesday morning after calls of three teenagers falling through the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

Police dispatch received a call at approximately 7 p.m., reporting that a 16-year-old, an 18-year-old, and Jayden were on the ice before Jayden and the 18-year-old fell.

Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele City Police Department said that the 18-year-old was able to escape the water and ran with the 16-year-old to have someone call 911.

First responders arrived on the scene and began to search for Jayden with the assistance of helicopters and the Utah Department of Public Safety’s dive team.

On Tuesday morning, police announced they found Jayden’s body but didn’t release his identity at the time.

Tooele High School released a statement on Tuesday on Jayden’s passing:

We are saddened and hurting following the tragic accident at Settlement Canyon Reservoir Monday night involving a Tooele High student. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time. There is a crisis team and counselors available at Tooele High School for any student, faculty and staff who would like to talk with someone.

