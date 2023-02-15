Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Slain students were ‘incredibly loved,’ ‘tremendous’ leaders

Feb 15, 2023, 10:29 AM
Michigan State University student Devin Crawford places flowers at The Rock on campus, Tuesday, Feb...
Michigan State University student Devin Crawford places flowers at The Rock on campus, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police say the gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting three students at Michigan State University was 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Police also say five people who are in critical condition Tuesday are also students. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio(
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — One student was a fraternity chapter president. Another was a science student with fond memories of her days as a high-school athlete — and the third was a frequent volunteer who wanted to become a surgeon.

Family and friends mourned the deaths of three Michigan State University students killed in a Monday night shooting that critically wounded five others. Anthony McRae — the 43-year-old gunman with a previous gun violation — fatally shot himself hours later when police, alerted by a tipster who recognized the suspect in photos, confronted him about 5 miles (8047 meters) away from the East Lansing campus.

All three students who were killed came from the suburban Detroit area. The names of the five who were injured have not been released.

Among those killed was Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, whose LinkedIn profile said she was studying integrated biology and anthropology.

A 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, Verner “was and is incredibly loved by everyone,” district Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said in a statement Tuesday. “She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life.

“If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us,” Shellenbarger said, adding that Verner’s parents, sister and brother were “grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community. ”

Verner’s Twitter bio says, “Can’t stop dreaming,” and features photos and videos from Clawson basketball and volleyball games.

Hundreds of mourners flowed onto a suburban Detroit high school football field Tuesday night to light candles and reminisce about Verner in a vigil led by Shellenbarger.

Those in attendance also observed a 24-second moment of silence in honor of Verner, who wore jersey No. 24 while she was a basketball player at Clawson High.

“While you are silent,” Shellenbarger said over the public-address system, “think about her smile, think about that hero that was among us for 20 years.”

Also killed was Brian Fraser, a sophomore who attended Grosse Pointe South High School.

Fraser was president of Michigan State’s chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which said in a statement Tuesday that its members were “heartbroken.”

“Brian was our leader, and we loved him,” the fraternity said. “He cared deeply about his Phi Delt brothers, his family, Michigan State University, and Phi Delta Theta. We will greatly miss Brian and mourn his death deeply as our chapter supports each other during this difficult time.”

University police identified the third victim as Arielle Anderson, a junior who graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School.

“As much as we loved her, she loved us and others even more,” her family said in a statement. “She was passionate about helping her friends and family, assisting children and serving people.” They described her as “sweet and loving,” with an “infectious smile.”

Anderson was pushing to graduate early from Michigan State, hoping to become a surgeon as quickly as possible, the statement said.

“We are absolutely devastated by this heinous act of violence upon her and many other innocent victims,” her family said.

Jon Dean, superintendent of the Grosse Pointe schools, mourned the loss of his district’s former students in an open letter.

“I can’t even process what I just wrote,” Dean said. “It is with a great deal of sadness that I bring this news to you and my thoughts go out to the many families that are suffering from another senseless act of violence.”

___

Flesher reported from Traverse City, Michigan.

