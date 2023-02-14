Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 31-year-old man in a Salt Lake City crosswalk.

The deadly incident occurred at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the area of 700 East and 500 South.

When community members and emergency personnel arrived on scene, life-saving measures were performed, but Brandon Maher died from his injuries on scene.

“The investigation shows a dark-colored truck traveling southbound on 700 East ran the red light at 500 South and hit Maher in a crosswalk,” read a Tuesday afternoon press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said the driver of the truck did not stop following the collision.

“Based on evidence at the scene, detectives are looking for a smaller, dark-colored Chevy truck with front-end damage,” the release added.

Maher’s family members are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference 23-10220.