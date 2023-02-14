Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City

Feb 14, 2023, 2:41 PM
Brandon Maher, 30, died Sunday, Jan. 15 after he was hit by a car in a Salt Lake City crosswalk. (S...
Brandon Maher, 30, died Sunday, Jan. 15 after he was hit by a car in a Salt Lake City crosswalk. (Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 31-year-old man in a Salt Lake City crosswalk.

The deadly incident occurred at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the area of 700 East and 500 South.

When community members and emergency personnel arrived on scene, life-saving measures were performed, but Brandon Maher died from his injuries on scene.

“The investigation shows a dark-colored truck traveling southbound on 700 East ran the red light at 500 South and hit Maher in a crosswalk,” read a Tuesday afternoon press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said the driver of the truck did not stop following the collision.

“Based on evidence at the scene, detectives are looking for a smaller, dark-colored Chevy truck with front-end damage,” the release added.

Maher’s family members are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference 23-10220.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

14-year-old Jayden Davis' who tragically died after falling into the Settlement Canyon Reservoir. (...
Michael Houck

Police identify teenager who died at Tooele reservoir

Local officials have released the identity of the teenager who fell through the ice in Tooele County Monday night.
18 hours ago
(Lauren Steinbrecher/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson and Laruen Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Search and rescue crews recover body of teen who fell through ice at Tooele reservoir

The search is underway for a 14-year-old boy who fell through the ice in Settlement Canyon Monday night.
2 days ago
generic emergency lights...
Deepti Hajela and Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press

U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt

A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, killing one person and injuring seven others before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn.
2 days ago
(KSL TV)...
KSL TV

Dramatic video shows moment car slams into Salt Lake City business

A car crashed into a Salt Lake City business Monday afternoon when the owner and an employee were inside. Miraculously, no one was hurt.
2 days ago
Zoe McKinney, 17, died Friday after falling approximately 30 feet while hiking in Moab. (GoFundMe)...
Shelby Lofton

Utah business owners raise money for Moab fall victim’s family

A man in Spanish Fork is working to raise money for the family of Zoe McKinney, who died Friday after falling approximately 30 feet while hiking in Moab.
2 days ago
The Hyundai Kona after being hit by the truck. (Department of Public Safety)...
Michael Houck

One dead after head-on crash with a oil truck near Myton

A woman died after an oil truck drifted into an opposite lane and crashed into her car Monday morning. 
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City