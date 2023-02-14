NBA Events app helps businesses capitalize on All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY—This week is bringing much more to town than just the NBA All-Star Game itself.

It’s an entire experience with events, artistic displays, concerts, and other points of interest that all together may seem like a lot to track.

The league through its NBA Events app is at least trying to help visitors stay on top of it all by putting much of the experience in the palm of your hand.

Included are schedules of events, recommendations for restaurants, coffee shops, nightlife hotspots, and the functionality to purchase accommodations, tickets, and other packages related to All-Star weekend.

The app also provides numerous local businesses with added visibility, and a number of shops were hoping to capitalize Monday.

At Caputo’s Market and Deli, Matt Caputo said he believed the business had already seen a boost from out-of-towners beginning over the weekend.

“(Sunday) I had, like, the camera crews,” Caputo told KSL 5. “I didn’t expect it to be this busy—for us, at least with our proximity. Even though it hasn’t started already, we’re busier than we were for Outdoor Retailer.”

He believed the NBA Events app may have contributed to the spike, given the market is featured there along with several other businesses.

“Wow, it’s going to be a busy week!” he said.

Another business hoping to take advantage of the added visibility and out-of-town traffic was Caffe d’bolla.

Owner John Piquet told KSL 5 as much as 70% of his business is made up of customers from outside the area.

“We’re internationally known,” Piquet said. “People will travel across the country or from outside of the country just to come here and have coffee and espresso.”

Piquet admits his siphon coffee and handcrafted espresso offerings—including a $25 espresso shot—generally appeal well to touristy tastes and to people seeking out a unique, high-end coffee experience.

“We’re very niche,” he said. “Obsessive people think I’m obsessive.”

Piquet said Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors has probably been the biggest basketball name to stop by his establishment.

He had hopes others would give his shop a try this weekend. Though Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star reserve, Piquet hoped he might show up to Caffe d’Bolla sometime.

“I know he likes coffee,” Piquet said.

He believed mentions of his shop on the app would only help business in the days to come.

“They are already in our wheelhouse,” Piquet said. “You just need to be in front of their eyes.”