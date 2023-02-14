Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

NBA Events app helps businesses capitalize on All-Star Game

Feb 14, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:26 pm
Andrew Adams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY—This week is bringing much more to town than just the NBA All-Star Game itself.

It’s an entire experience with events, artistic displays, concerts, and other points of interest that all together may seem like a lot to track.

The league through its NBA Events app is at least trying to help visitors stay on top of it all by putting much of the experience in the palm of your hand.

Included are schedules of events, recommendations for restaurants, coffee shops, nightlife hotspots, and the functionality to purchase accommodations, tickets, and other packages related to All-Star weekend.

The app also provides numerous local businesses with added visibility, and a number of shops were hoping to capitalize Monday.

Caputo's Deli

Owner Matt Caputo said his deli is busier than it was for the Outdoor Retailer show. (KSL TV)

At Caputo’s Market and Deli, Matt Caputo said he believed the business had already seen a boost from out-of-towners beginning over the weekend.

“(Sunday) I had, like, the camera crews,” Caputo told KSL 5. “I didn’t expect it to be this busy—for us, at least with our proximity. Even though it hasn’t started already, we’re busier than we were for Outdoor Retailer.”

He believed the NBA Events app may have contributed to the spike, given the market is featured there along with several other businesses.

“Wow, it’s going to be a busy week!” he said.

Another business hoping to take advantage of the added visibility and out-of-town traffic was Caffe d’bolla.

caffe d'bolla

Caffe d’bolla owner John Piquet believes his shop appeals to tourists. (KSL TV)

Owner John Piquet told KSL 5 as much as 70% of his business is made up of customers from outside the area.

“We’re internationally known,” Piquet said. “People will travel across the country or from outside of the country just to come here and have coffee and espresso.”

Piquet admits his siphon coffee and handcrafted espresso offerings—including a $25 espresso shot—generally appeal well to touristy tastes and to people seeking out a unique, high-end coffee experience.

“We’re very niche,” he said. “Obsessive people think I’m obsessive.”

Piquet said Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors has probably been the biggest basketball name to stop by his establishment.

He had hopes others would give his shop a try this weekend. Though Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star reserve, Piquet hoped he might show up to Caffe d’Bolla sometime.

“I know he likes coffee,” Piquet said.

He believed mentions of his shop on the app would only help business in the days to come.

“They are already in our wheelhouse,” Piquet said. “You just need to be in front of their eyes.” 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

A Utah TRAX train displays signage in anticipation of the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend in Salt Lake Ci...
Carter Williams

NBA All-Star Event closes many Salt Lake City roads

As the NBA All-Star Event approaches, many streets in Salt Lake City will be closed for the event.
15 hours ago
(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon

Thrift shop to sell hundreds of items of vintage NBA gear for All-Star weekend in SLC

A Provo vintage and sportswear shop picked up and moved most of their merchandise to Salt Lake City Monday, bringing them one step closer in their yearslong journey to the NBA All-Stars.
2 days ago
Utah's NBA All-Star logo...
Associated Press

NBA launching ‘Films for Fans’ at All-Star weekend celebration in Utah

The NBA will launch "NBA Films for Fans," during All-Star weekend festivities in Salt Lake City. The initiative involves filmmakers from 11 countries developing 24 short films that were commissioned by the NBA.
2 days ago
(Jed Boal/KSL TV)...
Jed Boal

UTA offering zero fare, extended hours for NBA All-Star weekend

If you want to go downtown or to the University of Utah campus for NBA All-Star weekend events, the Utah Transit Authority is making it easy. They’re offering free fares on Trax, FrontRunner and UTA buses through next Tuesday.
2 days ago
(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)...
Alex Cabrero

Utah Jazz public address announcer to call second All-Star Game in SLC

A voice familiar to Jazz fans will be there next Sunday when the NBA all-stars take the court.
5 days ago
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)...
Michael Locklear

Steve Harvey helped pull together Utah comedy show presented by Donovan Mitchell

Steve Harvey called up comedians to help pull together a last-minute comedy show ahead of the NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City with former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
NBA Events app helps businesses capitalize on All-Star Game