3 sentenced in $2M romance fraud scheme that targeted widows

SALT LAKE CITY — Three foreign national men living in Utah have been sentenced for their roles in a $2 million-plus romance fraud scheme that targeted more than 100 people, primarily widows.

The men created online profiles pretending to be U.S. soldiers, international businessman or other “attractive” people, which they then used to develop relationships with victims and obtain money from them, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

David Oguoguo Okeke, 30, of Vineyard, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed four other charges, including bank fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

He was sentenced Friday to 54 months in federal prison, with credit for time served, and 36 months of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $2,219,802.97 in restitution. Upon release, he’ll be remanded to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation proceedings.

Justin Akubueze, 30, formerly of Vineyard, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy. Prosecutors then dismissed four other charges, including bank fraud and money laundering. He was sentenced in August to 54 months in prison, with credit for time served, and three years of supervised release. He will also be remanded to Immigration and Customs Enforcement after his prison term.

Abiemwense Valentine Obanor, 32, also formerly of Vineyard, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed four other charges, including mail fraud conspiracy and bank fraud. He was sentenced in August to 76 months in prison, with credit for time served, and three years of supervised release. He will be remanded to immigration agents after his prison term.

Both Akubueze and Obanor were ordered to pay $2,219,802.97 in restitution jointly with Okeke.

The fourth defendant in the case, Hamilton Idemudia, is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud. No new filings have been made in his case since December 2022, and it’s unclear when his next court appearance will be.

After their associates were charged in a similar, eight-person fraud ring, Akubueze and Obanor left the country. A federal grand jury indicted them and they were extradited to the United States.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute fraudsters who take advantage of victims, many of whom are elderly, on a fixed income and lose money intended to carry them throughout the rest of their life,” said Trina A. Higgins, U.S. attorney for Utah, in a prepared statement. “Taking advantage of our most vulnerable population is unacceptable and with our law enforcement partners we are committed to investigating these crimes.”