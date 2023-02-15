Close
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

UPDATE: At least one in custody after weapons pulled out during fight at Murray High

Feb 14, 2023, 5:06 PM | Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 9:57 am
Murray High School...
Murray High School
BY
MURRAY, Utah — Murray High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday after there were reports of a fight possibly involving weapons.

According to a press release from the Murray Police Department, the protocol was issued as a safety precaution.

Doug Perry, spokesperson for the Murray School District, later confirmed to KSL that there was an altercation between students in the parking lot after school — one who pulled a knife from their car and one who pulled a gun from their car.

When officers arrived on scene, Perry said everyone scattered.

Eventually, officers were able to apprehend the students with the weapons and confiscate them.

“At least one of the kids, if not multiple kids, are in custody,” Perry said.

The gun has been described as a CO2 pellet gun, but the spokesperson said that does not minimize it.

“It’s a serious issue whenever anybody brings a gun or a knife to school on campus,” he added.

Perry said there will be consequences from the law enforcement side as well as the school district side as it was a safe school violation.

Luckily, there does not appear to be any injuries sustained in this incident.

Details about the age or gender of the students involved was not immediately available.

Perry said there will be counselors as well as an increased police presence on school grounds Wednesday.

Due to the lockdown, Tuesday night’s basketball games between East High School and Murray High School were postponed.

