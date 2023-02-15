Close
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Man killed in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash

Feb 14, 2023, 8:53 PM | Updated: 9:05 pm
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — A 55-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Salt Lake City.

The incident happened in the area of 700 North and Redwood Road at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, firefighters responded to the scene and found the man dead in the roadway.

“Based on the preliminary information (from the investigation), detectives believe the man was walking westbound in the crosswalk on 700 North against the light when the driver, traveling southbound on Redwood Road struck the man,” the release stated.

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

At 8:50 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation said northbound traffic on Redwood Road was closed at 600 North, adding that the southbound direction is only allowing left and right turns, while eastbound is left turn-only. The westbound direction currently has two lanes open.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

According to the release, this is the third traffic-related death in Salt Lake City for 2023.

