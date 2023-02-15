‘Return Utah’ program helps Utahns returning to work

SALT LAKE CITY — Landing a job after you’ve taken a long career break can be difficult.

Like most parents, Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson navigated the challenges of returning to the workforce. She learned a lot and wanted others to feel supported through the process. So, she developed a first of its kind program in the country — called Return Utah.

“I actually dropped out of school my freshman year of college and worked two jobs to get my husband through physical therapy school. Then I had five babies in eight years,” Henderson said. “I spent 13 years wiping noses and bottoms.”

Finding a job outside the home wasn’t easy. Many people wonder if they’ll get a second chance.

“Someone might feel intimidated to even try, but even when they do apply, oftentimes that resume just gets overlooked because of that gap,” Henderson said.

She started a returnship in her office, which consisted of 16 weeks of on-the-job training, mentorship, and networking opportunities for stay-at-home parents, military spouses, retirees, or people who lost their jobs.

“We help them with resumes, headshots, and provide them with connections and a co-hort setting also.”

Because of Henderson’s vision, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order in April 2021, calling on all state agencies to utilize Return Utah as part of their hiring process.

“So, when they’re done with the return ship, they can get launched into the public sector or the private sector if that’s what they decide to do,” Henderson said.

“We’ve found some really great people through this program, like Joani Stevens.”

“I haven’t been working full-time since I had my kids, so about 18 years. I knew I had done a lot of project management, leadership and volunteer efforts and pro bono aspects,” Stevens said. “But having that translate into workable experience that would get me an interview and translate on a resume, those are really difficult things to explain.”

She’s doing a returnship with Henderson and is exploring ways to use her communications degree from Brigham Young University.

“They’re kind of helping me find projects that I can do that can fit into areas I’m interested in,” Stevens said.

For those who might be too afraid to take the leap, Stevens has this advice: “I would say to them, go for it!”

You can check out returnutah.org to apply for state jobs. Henderson said they’re looking to expand the program. Several businesses and local governments are very interested in partnerships.

“Private businesses are interested because we’ve got a tight labor market right now. Sometimes it’s difficult to find people to fill those open positions. This is a way for us to cast that net a bit wider.”