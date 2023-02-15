Sunday Edition: Social Media Bills, GSL Bills, and Online Safety Bill

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah Lawmakers at the State Capitol to dive into some of this year’s big legislative issues. One of this year’s biggest issues is social media use among kids. This week, Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, and Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, join Doug to discuss their social media bills. Both bills, one in the House and the other in the Senate, prohibit minors from creating accounts without parental consent. Doug is also joined by Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek, and Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, who co-chair the newly formed Great Salt Lake Caucus. Rep. Owens and Rep. Snider talk to Doug about this special caucus’ efforts to help bills pass dealing with the Great Salt Lake. Finally, House Minority Leader Angela Romero discusses her online dating safety bill with Doug. The bill would make dating apps disclose whether background checks have been done on users. It would also let users know if an account was suspected of catfishing.

